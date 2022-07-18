This Is Wisconsin’s Best Mini Golf Course

Photo : Getty Images

Mini golf is for everyone. The beauty of the sport is that you do not have to be a specific age, or a particularly athletic person to enjoy it. Wether you are entertaining the idea for a family fun day, a date, or a night out with friends, mini golf is always an option. Outdoor mini golf courses only stay open during the warmer months, so now is the perfect time to rise to the challenge. There are many mini golf courses sprinkled throughout the state, and this one is rated higher than the rest.

According to Stacker, the best place to mini golf in all of Wisconsin is at Red Putter Mini Golf in Ephraim.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best place to mini golf in the entire state:

"Locally owned and operated, Red Putter Mini Golf has been welcoming players since 1993. The 18-hole course is open from May to October, with special events—like the Frostbite Open on New Year’s Day and the Red Putter Pro Tournament in August—scattered throughout the year. Though it only costs $5 per person on an average day, there is a free weekend in May for those looking for even more affordable Wisconsin family fun."

For more information regarding the best mini golf courses in America, visit HERE.