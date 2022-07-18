ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Is Wisconsin’s Best Mini Golf Course

By Logan DeLoye
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RElo1_0gjvc09I00
Photo : Getty Images

Mini golf is for everyone. The beauty of the sport is that you do not have to be a specific age, or a particularly athletic person to enjoy it. Wether you are entertaining the idea for a family fun day, a date, or a night out with friends, mini golf is always an option. Outdoor mini golf courses only stay open during the warmer months, so now is the perfect time to rise to the challenge. There are many mini golf courses sprinkled throughout the state, and this one is rated higher than the rest.

According to Stacker, the best place to mini golf in all of Wisconsin is at Red Putter Mini Golf in Ephraim.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best place to mini golf in the entire state:

"Locally owned and operated, Red Putter Mini Golf has been welcoming players since 1993. The 18-hole course is open from May to October, with special events—like the Frostbite Open on New Year’s Day and the Red Putter Pro Tournament in August—scattered throughout the year. Though it only costs $5 per person on an average day, there is a free weekend in May for those looking for even more affordable Wisconsin family fun."

For more information regarding the best mini golf courses in America, visit HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Marinette Car Dealership’s License Suspended

MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Marinette car dealership has had its license suspended by the state. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the license of Sorenson Motors, 3456 Hall Ave., is suspended for five days. The suspension began on Monday. The DOT says Sorenson illegally failed to make records...
MARINETTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One dead, one hospitalized from fiery crash in Door County

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead and another is in a Green Bay hospital following a fiery crash in Door County’s town of Egg Harbor. The crash was reported just before 9 o’clock Tuesday night. A deputy found a pickup truck already engulfed on Heritage Lake Road near County Highway E.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
3K+
Followers
548
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy