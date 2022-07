NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Madison is a six-month-old little lady looking for her home. Madison is learning to play fetch, and gets excited to get some more practice at it. She is a young girl, so she’s going to need some training and attention from her home, but she will show you lots of love along the way. Madison is about 40 pounds… for now. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO