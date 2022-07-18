ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Weather Authority Forecast: July 19, 2022

By Matthew Crumley
southgatv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and thunderstorms ending early. Better coverage of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures top the low 90s. Heat indices as high as 101. Typical mid-July weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms...

