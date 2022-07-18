ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Big Feet Remy Plush Scurries Into Walt Disney World

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bonjour! While visiting Walt Disney World this week, we found a new Big Feet Remy plush. We spotted the chef at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Big...

wdwnt.com

WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Log Sinks Yet Again at Walt Disney World

As we approach the end of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, egregious failures in maintenance continue to come to light as for the third time in nearly two years, a log with guests aboard has sunk in the ride. The video, shared by Ted Klein on Facebook, shows guests...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney Gives a Sneak Peek at Magic Kingdom's Huge New Ride

Walt Disney DIS theme parks have been busy this year launching new rides and attractions to stave off competition from their top rival Universal Studios' parks. Disney already is aware that Universal is planning a new theme park in Orlando with Epic Universe to open in 2025 and is also bringing its Super Nintendo World to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023 that would feature rides based on the Super Mario Bros. video games.
ORLANDO, FL
HuffPost

Florida Man Pretended To Be Disney World Staffer To Steal A Famous Character, Police Say

A Florida man who was looking for a security job at Walt Disney World has been accused of stealing a character’s statue from the park in May. David Emerson Proudfoot was arrested and is facing third-degree grand theft charges and obstruction by false information after he allegedly donned a Disney name tag and attempted to steal a “Star Wars” R2-D2 statue worth up to $10,000, Law & Crime reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

McDonald's Adds New Limited-Time Menu Item, But There's a Catch

A new item has arrived on the McDonald's menu, but not everyone will be McLovin' it. The beloved fast food restaurant chain has rolled out the all-new Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper, but unfortunately for most McDonald's fans, placing an order for the new menu item will require a plane ticket and passport.
RESTAURANTS
FodorsTravel

38 Things You Can Do at Disney World Without Paying Theme Park Admission

You could spend weeks at Disney with these attractions and experiences alone. With daily park tickets well over $100 per person and Disney Genie+ costing about $15 per person, per day, Walt Disney World has never been more expensive. But you can have a thrilling, magical day at Disney without stepping foot in a park or even being a hotel guest. Here are all the activities you probably had no idea you could do on Disney property, from offroading on a monster Segway to snagging an iconic Dole whip without the crowds.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This $15 Million Florida Mansion Is a Disney Lover’s Dream

Click here to read the full article. Who needs a theme park when you can your very own Disney mansion? A house in the Carolwood neighborhood of Golden Oak at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort just went on the market for $15 million, and it’s a Disney lover’s dream. From the entryway, custom stained-glass windows with Disney motifs overlook the courtyard and pool. One of the marble fireplaces is an exact replica of the one in the apartment over Cinderella’s castle. And, perhaps most impressive of all, the home theater looks just like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. Of course, this...
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Everywhere You Can Get a DOLE Whip at Disney World to Celebrate DOLE Whip Day!

There are several snacks that are quintessential Disney treats — from Mickey premium bars to Mickey-shaped pretzels, turkey legs, and churros. One of the most classic and popular treats is the DOLE Whip — a pineapple treat that can be enjoyed on its own or in float form with pineapple juice. While the classic DOLE whip is just pineapple soft-serve, Disney is constantly working on bringing new and delicious DOLE Whips to the Parks that feature a number of unique flavor combinations. DOLE Whips can be found at nearly every Disney Park, Disney Springs, and even some Disney Resort hotels.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Original Mouseketeer Mickey Rooney Jr. Passes Away at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr. passed away this week at 77 years old. He and his brother, Tim Rooney (who passed away in 2006), were original Mouseketeers on the Mickey Mouse Club. Fellow Mouseketeer and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group for former child stars, Paul Petersen shared the following statement:
ARIZONA STATE
WDW News Today

Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland

Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Hours Extended at All Four Walt Disney World Theme Parks in August

Guests will have more time to enjoy the Walt Disney World theme parks this August as hours have been extended. On August 12, 16, 19, 23, and 26, the Magic Kingdom will open at 8:00 a.m., with early entry for resort guests at 7:30 a.m., and close at 6:00 p.m. for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

New Halloween Scavenger Hunt Coming to Disney World This Year!

Walt Disney World Resort is one of the best places to visit during the Halloween season, and one of the best Parks to be in is EPCOT. There are a ton of great decorations, delicious, seasonal food offerings, and, best of all, the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will still be taking place. And this season, Guests will be able to experience two brand-new events. First, Disney World’s newest roller coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — will be getting a holiday overlay. Second, a scavenger hunt will be making its way from the Disneyland Resort all the way to the East Coast — Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Look at MagicBand+ Debuting at Walt Disney World This Summer

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World has released new images of MagicBand+ in action and confirmed the bands will debut this summer. In this image, guests use MagicBand+ to interact with a Disney Fab 50 statue as part of the...
TRAVEL

