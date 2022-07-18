ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, NY

Advice to Novice Debaters: “Lean Into It”

cornell.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake it from Sean O’Neil: “I was introduced to and fell in love with debate at the Cornell International Summer Debate Camp. It features phenomenal instructors who teach the unique writing, analytical and public speaking skills that come with debate and the fun of live competition.”. “The...

www.ilr.cornell.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Participant Ups Four Execs in Campaigns and Engagement

The department is meant to extend the reach and impact of Participant’s films through marketing, digital resources and social. Participant has elevated four executives in the campaigns and engagement department, which is meant to extend the reach and impact of Participant’s films through marketing, digital resources and social.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How to get employee buy-in to build an inclusive culture

Building an inclusive culture is something that we hear a lot about in the corporate world these days. But for most organizations, the plan is for top management to come up with a proposition, share it with the organization, and provide motivation for their people to take action. However, as with any initiative that comes exclusively from the top, there are issues with buy-in from the employees. If given no avenue for real input, employees could respond with apathy—or worse, pushback. There must be actual opportunity for people at all levels to provide meaningful input in the overall process. While it’s important that leaders educate themselves, provide impetus, guidance, and strongly support inclusivity initiatives, all levels of the organization must be involved for it to be successful.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
KevinMD.com

Historical lessons to improve health care today [PODCAST]

Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. “Medical advances can often stir up ethical issues, which ripple into two courts: the court of law and the court of public opinion. These news articles described a public relations nightmare brewing at the National Pituitary Agency (NPA), which operated with NIH funding. Founded in 1963, the NPA had been collecting 72,000 cadaver pituitary glands annually for research purposes. The intent was noble.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebossmagazine.com

How Retail Managers Can Advocate for Their Employees

As a manager, you know that your team is your biggest asset. After all, you can’t succeed unless they do. Unfortunately, sometimes managers find themselves tongue-tied when it comes to one of the most critical aspects of team success — advocating for your employees. If another manager or leader talks badly about a staff member, do you stand up for them?
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, NY
Entrepreneur

How to Start Your Gaming Entrepreneurship

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Being an entrepreneur can be fun. But it's especially fun when you're a...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy