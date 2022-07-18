Salina man arrested after allegedly causing injury to another at local bar

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges after he was found walking in the middle of N. Ohio Street Sunday night and refused to leave. Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges said this morning that officers were sent to the area of N. Ohio Street and E. Pacific Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday for the report of a man walking in the roadway. When they arrived, they found Devin Johnson, 26, of Salina, walking in the middle of N. Ohio Street.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO