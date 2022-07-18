ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina man arrested after allegedly causing injury to another at local bar

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A local man was arrested after he allegedly caused another man to break his hip at a north Salina bar Saturday night. Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges...

Salina Post

Nutrunner, grease dispenser stolen from pickup in south Salina

Police are looking for the person who stole a nutrunner and grease dispenser from a pickup at a south Salina hotel. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime on Monday or Tuesday, someone stole the items from the bed of a 2021 Dodge Ram that was parked on the south side of the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. Ninth Street. The pickup is owned by Pearce Renewables of Tehachapi, Calif.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man walking in middle of N. Ohio arrested on multiple charges

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges after he was found walking in the middle of N. Ohio Street Sunday night and refused to leave. Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges said this morning that officers were sent to the area of N. Ohio Street and E. Pacific Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday for the report of a man walking in the roadway. When they arrived, they found Devin Johnson, 26, of Salina, walking in the middle of N. Ohio Street.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

3 people injured in Ottawa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people have serious injuries after two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 81 Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. and about 30 miles north of Salina. The KHP said a car was heading west on Sunset Road...
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 20

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE AVAILABLE. NAME: Gray ,Joseph Lamond; 50; Salina. CHARGES: REQUESTED: Failure to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina liquor store robbed Saturday night

Salina police are investigating a robbery at a local liquor story Saturday night. An employee of Brooks Retail Liquor, 1845 S. Ninth Street, told police that at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, as employees were attempting to close the store, a Black male came in, grabbed a money bag from an employee that he then knocked down before fleeing, Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 19

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. LESLI DIANE WILSON, 49, Junction City, Failure to Appear; Remains confined to Riley County Jail, no bond set. COOPER OLIVER SELF, 20, Manhattan,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Three arrested following weekend brawl at Aggieville bar

Three people were arrested over the weekend following a fight at an Aggieville establishment. The Riley County Police Department says officers were called out shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to Tubby's Sports Bar for reports of a fight in progress. When they arrived, officers witnessed 23-year-old Charles Ware, of Manhattan and 31-year-old Dennis Robinson, of St. Marys, engaged in a physical fight. Police say 22-year-old Anthony Kee, of Fort Riley also was involved.
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

Worker killed in Harper County oil field explosion

A Bushton, Kansas man was killed Tuesday while he was working on an oil well. The incident happened at 12:30, seven miles north of Attica. The Harper County Sheriff said two men were welding at an oil well site when investigators believe some type of gas buildup exploded. Charles Weber,...
HARPER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutch, Hutch fire work together on Monday fire

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at a business Monday morning. According to the department, they were called out at 10:36 a.m. and saw smoke and flames on the west side of a commercial building. They then found fire in the back of the old restaurant at 507 North Main.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Two critically injured in Harvey County crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been critically injured in a crash in Harvey County Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Interstate 135 between Hesston and Newton. According to Hesston Fire/EMS Chief Russ Buller, one of the vehicles involved was going at a highway speed north on the I-135 when a car headed […]
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Small Fire in a South Hutchinson Strip Mall Monday Forces Evacuations

SOUTH HUTCHINSON – A fire at a vacant store in a South Hutchinson strip mall forced the evacuation Monday of several other businesses. A small fire was discovered at the back of a building at 507 N. Main St. just after 10:30 a.m. Responding units from the South Hutchinson and Hutchinson Fire Departments were able to contain the blaze to the point of origin.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina: Street work continues at multiple locations

On Thursday and Friday, APAC Shears of Salina will continue working on the City of Salina's annual asphalt mill and inlay project. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:. The work consists of milling the existing asphalt street surface 1.5" and replacing it with new asphalt to rehabilitate and...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina announces pavement repair work on Cloud

The City of Salina has announced pavement repair work on Cloud Street. Work began Tuesday and is expected to continue through Friday. APAC Shears of Salina will perform pavement repair on Cloud Street between S. Broadway Boulevard and S. Ohio Street as part of the annual asphalt mill and inlay project.
SALINA, KS
