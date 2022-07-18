ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

911 caller swims after woman grabbed by gators at Englewood country club: deputies

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2xNe_0gjvYMYB00

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A medical examiner has confirmed that the Englewood woman who was found dead in a country club pond was killed by alligators.

Friday night, deputies said Rose Marie Wiegand , 80, was seen falling into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-275

The person who called 911 said Wiegand fell while picking weeds from the water side of a retaining wall.

“The caller heard a scream and observed Wiegand fall into the water,” the sheriff’s office said. “The caller then entered the water and swam to her location, but was unable to locate the victim as the alligators had pulled her beneath the water.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two alligators were seen near her body, but at the time, it was not yet known if the alligators they found were involved in her death.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office told 8 On Your Side Monday that the medical examiner officially ruled the alligator attack as her cause of death.

Chief Medical Examiner Russell Vega said the woman was killed by dislocations to her spine and “blunt impacts to [the] head and neck.” The injuries were said to be caused by her fall and the alligators attacking her.

The sheriff’s office said this means the FWC would now take charge of the investigation.

Neighbors described Wiegand as a kind woman and were shocked by her death. According to them, the country club has numerous alligators in the area.

“In our community, there are a lot of alligators,” resident Kurt Kauffman told NBC affiliate WBBH . “We see them on the golfing greens. We see them in the ponds.”

According to the FWC, the two alligators they found in this case were 8 feet 10 inches and 7 feet 7 inches in length. The agency shared it doesn’t plan to remove any additional alligators from the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Bradenton early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 400 block of 14th Street West. The roadway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Body, 28 cats removed from Bradenton hoarder house, officers say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County Animal Welfare officers said they rescued 28 cats from unsafe conditions in a Bradenton home. Officers said the owner died in the house and believed they had been hoarding cats. The Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue Hazmat team tested the air quality inside...
BRADENTON, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Florida woman killed by two alligators after falling into country club pond

Officials have confirmed that an 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators at a country club in Englewood, FL over the weekend. A Sarasota County medical examiner says the woman, now identified as Rose Wiegand, was killed by the gators after she was seen falling into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club Friday night at around 8 p.m.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Englewood, FL
Englewood, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Englewood, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Attack of the snacks

7:48 p.m., Maple Avenue at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Disturbance: Officers arrived at the scene where multiple juveniles had been fighting and were still arguing. While there, two juveniles began fighting, prompting officers to intervene and separate the two. Throughout the entirety of the incident, the many uncooperative individuals rendered it difficult to discern the sequence of events. Ultimately, the parties departed from the area without further incident.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Runaway juvenile jumps in canal to escape Charlotte County deputies

A juvenile on probation was taken into custody Wednesday morning after jumping into a canal and swimming away from deputies in Port Charlotte. According to a watch commander with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the search began when the unidentified boy was out after his curfew. When deputies located him, he jumped into a canal near Yancy Street and Midway Boulevard to get away.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Marie
WINKNEWS.com

2 semitrucks crash putting a man in the hospital

A crash involving two semitrucks on SR-70 left one of the drivers in the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday morning. According to reports from Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old man was driving a semitruck west on SR-70, approaching County Line Road. A 73-year-old man driving another semitruck was trying to pass when the 52-year-old was attempting to turn left onto County Line Rd.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

2 dead in crash on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travelers coming from the Howard Frankland Bridge into Tampa experienced delays after a deadly wreck Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-275 Monday around 7:30 a.m. The crash blocked the exit ramp onto Kennedy except for one […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Country Club#911#Alligator#Traffic Accident#I 275#Fwc
WFLA

Man shot at Ellenton Premium Outlets in Manatee County

ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot at the Ellenton Premium Outlets in Manatee County on Sunday. According to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened near the parking lot at around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the 18-year-old male victim was...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Body cam shows moments after vehicle strikes day care in Arcadia

Video released by the State Attorney’s Office shows the moments after a vehicle slammed into an Arcadia day care, killing one girl and injuring another. The March 16 crash at Imagination Station Learning Center on State Road 70 killed 4-year-old Maleena Valdez and led to the arrest of 18-year-old Kiara Morant, who is accused of being behind the wheel.
ARCADIA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy