ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Park, CA

Knott's Berry Farm shuts down after multiple fights

By Colin Martin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37HyDC_0gjvYKmj00
Roller coaster - stock photo Photo credit Getty Images

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KNX) — Knott's Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California was forced to close early on Saturday night after multiple fights among teenagers broke out, according to the park and Buena Park Police Department.

Police said in a Facebook post that there had been multiple 9-1-1 calls due to the report of a shooting at the amusement park. However, they determined after arriving that there was no shooting.

@KNXNews Photo credit @KNXNews

"PUBLIC ADVISORY: We’re currently working an incident at Knotts Berry Farm involving multiple fights in the park," the Buena Park Police Department said. "A report of shots fired was reported with numerous 911 callers. Officers were on scene during the calls and determined there was no shooting.

"Knotts Berry Farm has closed for the night and we ask you avoid the area until further notice."

According to KABC, Knott's Berry Farm closed at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

"I just seen like people fighting and hitting security," a teen told the news station. "I seen people on the floor bleeding. It was like a riot. It was bad."

Following the incident, Knott's Berry Farm posted an update to Twitter at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday morning that read:

"The safety of Knott's Berry Farm's guests and associates is always our top priority. On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park's values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott's Berry Farm."

Two people were taken to the hospital, and their injuries were not known at the time, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The theme park was able to reopen on Sunday.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

‘Multiple fights,’ but no gunfire at Knott’s Berry Farm: Police

Knott’s Berry Farm closed Saturday night as the Buena Park Police Department responded to “multiple fights” at the park. While there were reports of gunfire, officers “determined there was no shooting,” police said on Facebook. “Knotts Berry Farm has closed for the night and we ask you avoid the area until further notice,” police added. […]
BUENA PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buena Park, CA
Buena Park, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Smash burgers make waves in OC at new pop-up

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Jolly Burger is introducing the "smash burger" trend to Orange County. The new pop-up focuses on simplicity and quality at local breweries and catering events. Find out where Jolly Burger will be next on Instagram.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
truecrimedaily

Man arrested after woman’s remains found buried at Southern California mobile home park

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was taken into custody this week after investigators located human remains at a mobile home park. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, on Saturday, July 16, at 3 p.m., officers went to a residence on the 7800 block of Slater Avenue for a call regarding suspicious circumstances. When they arrived, they requested assistance from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and soon located the remains of an unidentified adult female.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Shooting#Theme Park#Park Police#Knotts Berry Farm#Kabc#Berry Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
sgvcitywatch.com

​Charges Likely After Brawl at San Dimas’ Bonelli Park

SAN DIMAS – More than 10 people were involved in a brawl Sunday that left at least one injured and charges are likely, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s lieutenant said. The fight erupted around 6:30 p.m. at the swim beach area of Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, 120 Via Verde Park Rd, July 17. “It was determined that it was a mutual combat situation where nobody wanted anything done. They just wanted to get out of there,” according to Lt. Louis Vigil of the Sheriff’s Park Bureau.
SAN DIMAS, CA
theeastsiderla.com

More trouble on the 6th Street Bridge

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Read on for your mid-week batch of news. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. Echo Park: An osprey doesn't seem to be all that interested in all the rules at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Randy’s Donuts Builds a Local Base

If you’ve driven on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood, no doubt you’ve seen the iconic giant donut atop the roof of the flagship Randy’s Donuts building, a landmark that air travelers can see just before landing at LAX Airport. Orange County got its own giant donut last...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Suspects charged in deadly series of 7-Eleven robberies

Two men accused in a deadly crime spree that left three people dead and three others injured between July 9 and July 11 were charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Monday. D.A. Todd Spitzer, who has described the crimes as “a reign of terror,” announced the charges against 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy