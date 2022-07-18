Knott's Berry Farm shuts down after multiple fights

Roller coaster - stock photo Photo credit Getty Images

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KNX) — Knott's Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California was forced to close early on Saturday night after multiple fights among teenagers broke out, according to the park and Buena Park Police Department.

Police said in a Facebook post that there had been multiple 9-1-1 calls due to the report of a shooting at the amusement park. However, they determined after arriving that there was no shooting.

"PUBLIC ADVISORY: We’re currently working an incident at Knotts Berry Farm involving multiple fights in the park," the Buena Park Police Department said. "A report of shots fired was reported with numerous 911 callers. Officers were on scene during the calls and determined there was no shooting.

"Knotts Berry Farm has closed for the night and we ask you avoid the area until further notice."

According to KABC, Knott's Berry Farm closed at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

"I just seen like people fighting and hitting security," a teen told the news station. "I seen people on the floor bleeding. It was like a riot. It was bad."

Following the incident, Knott's Berry Farm posted an update to Twitter at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday morning that read:

"The safety of Knott's Berry Farm's guests and associates is always our top priority. On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park's values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott's Berry Farm."

Two people were taken to the hospital, and their injuries were not known at the time, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The theme park was able to reopen on Sunday.