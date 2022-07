FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the manner of death for four children who died in an April fire is “undetermined.”. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office issued a report that concluded “the evidence gathered as a result of this investigation, the area of fire origin is in or around the area of a recliner. Due to the amount of damage created by the incident, the definitive cause of the fire could not be proven to an acceptable level of certainty.”

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO