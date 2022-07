PAINCOURTVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish Sheriffs Office arrested a 39-year-old man after seizing a large amount of drugs from his vehicle on July 16. Officials observed a vehicle traveling at a slow speed and ran the license plates to identify the driver. The vehicle then turned down a private drive and turned off all lights. At some point, officers lost the sight of the vehicle, but moments later the vehicle came back up the private driveway at a high rate of speed.

