Cleveland, OH

Jim Donovan: I think 8 games would be the limit that Browns afford without Watson; window is there right now

By Afternoon Drive on The Fan
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 2 days ago
Cleveland Browns play-by-play voice Jim Donovan joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the Browns' challenge entering this upcoming season including the Week 1 matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Panthers, the path that led the Browns to a new quarterback going into this season, the team's situation with Deshaun Watson's uncertain availability, the backup quarterback position and more.

