LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers met Tuesday afternoon to discuss election security, an effort to debunk what they said were misconceptions about fraud. Assistant Secretary of State Jenni Scutchfield told lawmakers that one misconception among the public is that voting machines are connected to the internet and thus voting totals are susceptible to outside influence. Scutchfield denied this, pointing out that no voting machines contain a modem or have any access to the internet.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO