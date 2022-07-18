ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Woman charged after ambulance joyride

By Alejandra Yanez
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFMkr_0gjvUhSo00

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman accused of stealing an EMS ambulance Friday was identified.

Woman wakes from 2-year coma, says brother attacked her

At about 12:04 p.m. Friday, Mission Police received a 911 call from the Mission Hospital security officer after being assaulted during the theft of a vehicle.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral , Pharr EMS was transporting a patient from Alton to a hospital in Mission when they arrived at the medical center at 11:59 a.m.

As medics took the patient inside the hospital, Isela Escobar, 31, who had been recently discharged from the hospital jumped inside the ambulance on the driver’s side.

Escobar stole the ambulance and after a short persuit initiated by several agencies, she was detained and arrested at 4126 FM 492.

‘It was chaos’: Witnesses describe Indiana mall shooting scene

Escobar was charged with Robbery, a second-degree felony.

Her bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

PD: Woman arrested for DWI again, crashing with child in car

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a woman on charges of DWI and endangering a child. Yvette Michelle Hernandez, 42, was arrested on one count of driving while intoxicated, 3 or more, and abandon/endanger a child, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department. On July 16, an officer witnessed a white Volvo […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Body of man found near resaca identified

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s office reports of a body found by the side of a road. The sheriff’s Twitter post said the body of a middle-aged male was found on the East side of Brownsville. The man was later identified as 53-year-old Luis Rivera Gonzalez. Sheriff Eric Garza told ValleyCentral the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville Police arrest three for aggravated robbery

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police have three men in custody wanted for aggravated robbery and organized criminal activity. Police said Daniel Alejandro Puente, 19, Alfonso Flores-Zamudio, 18, and Marcos Antonio Maldonado, 21 were arrested by Brownsville Police officers after midnight on July 17. According to authorities, on July...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Family arrested on gun, drug charges

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested six family members after conducting a raid on two residences. Maria Celia Melendez, 55, Lydia Hernandez, 30, Luis Manuel Hernandez, 22, Carlos Melendez, 31, Jose Alfredo Davila, 26 and Francisco Melendez Jr., 45, were arrested by Brownsville police on July 15, a release stated. Brownsville PD Narcotics Unit […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Alton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Mission, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mission, TX
ValleyCentral

Man caught fondling himself in public pool, police say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission Police arrested a man for allegedly touching himself in public. At around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police received a 911 call about a man in a public pool. The caller reported the man at the Bannworth Park swimming pool was fondling himself inside the pool in front of children and other […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD searching for man accused of burglary

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen Police Department is searching for a man with active warrants. Harlingen PD is asking for information on the whereabouts of Justin Michael Esparza, 32. Esparza has active warrants for theft and three counts of burglary of a building, according to a press release. Anyone with information is asked to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Joyride#The Ambulance#Mission Police#Mission Hospital#Valleycentral Pharr Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD seeking info on splash pad vandalism

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen Police Department is seeing information regarding criminal mischief that occurred at Lon C. Hill Park. Sometime between the night of July 17 and the morning of July 18, an unknown subject(s) damaged the splash pad located at Lon C. Hill Park. The operational...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA employee arrested for indecency with child

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD employee was arrested on charges of indecency with a child. Juan Jose Lozano was arrested by McAllen police on one count of indecency with a child, sexual contact, according to Hidalgo County Records. ValleyCentral reached out to PSJA ISD, who released...
ValleyCentral

Facebook scams prompt Harlingen PD to issue alert

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police issued a scam alert after multiple locals fell victim to Facebook scams. The police department learned that a group of individuals is hacking into people’s Facebook accounts and using those accounts to scam others using the hacked individual’s personal information. As...
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

CBP: 48 people arrested in stash house operations

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents stopped two migrant smuggling stash houses and engaged in a vehicle pursuit, said the agency’s news release. On July 19, agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas, operating as a stash house. Agents along with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: Missing Brownsville girl found

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing minor. Police say Paula Moreno was last seen on July 16 from her residence on West Madison Avenue. She is described as 5′ feet tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Update: Missing 87-year-old man found in 'good health', Weslaco police say

UPDATE at 2:50 p.m.: Luciano Vasquez Cantu was located in good health, according to the Weslaco Police Department. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Original story: A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 87-year-old man last seen in Weslaco on Sunday. Weslaco police say Luciano Cantu-Vasquez, 87, was last seen at about 1:30...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: Missing Weslaco man found

Update: Luciano Vasquez Cantu was located and is in good health, according to the Weslaco Police Department. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Weslaco man. A Weslaco Police Missing Person report said Luciano Vasquez Cantu was last seen on July 18 at 2 p.m. on the […]
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Harlingen Woman Charged In Weekend Drunk Driving Death

A Harlingen woman has been charged in a man’s death in an apparent drunk driving wreck over the weekend. 36-year-old Erica Lynn Johnson is charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, and failing to stop and render aid. According to the DPS, Johnson was heading south on I-69E in Combes...
HARLINGEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy