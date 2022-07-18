ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endwell, NY

Visions FCU executive announces retirement

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmlur_0gjvUN0O00

ENDWELL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Visions Federal Credit Union announced today the retirement of Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Ed Butler. He was with the company for 42 years.

Butler began his career with Visions in 1980 as a teller and worked his way up the company ranks focusing on lending, supervision, and operations. He has provided oversight and strategic planning for most departments within Visions, including Human Resources, Information Technology, Business Performance, Governmental Affairs, and Member Experience.

Butler was recognized earlier this year by the New York Credit Union Association as Professional of the Year for his “exemplary commitment to the credit union mission of people helping people.”

Visions’ President/CEO Ty Muse highlighted the impact that Butler had on the company.

“It’s been a joy working with Ed,” said Muse. “He has a great attitude and knows how the business works, inside and out. I give him a lot of credit for where we are today and where we’re headed as an organization.”

Butler’s last day at Visions was July 8th 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira Downtown Development Marketing and Event Manager to step down

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Events and Marketing Manager of Elmira Downtown Development will leave the organization at the end of this week, according to the City Manager. Desiree Lopenzo, EDD’s Event and Marketing Manager, will leave EDD after Friday, July 22, according to Elmira City Manager Mike Collins. Collins said that the board of […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Endwell, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Endwell, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Empire Access Aims to Expand in Broome County

Broadcast Access is continuing to grow in Broome County. This week, Empire Access celebrated 6 months of service in its Endwell location. The fiber-optics provider offers an alternative to Spectrum, the primary option for many residents. Empire has already brought in about 200 customers in Endicott, and plans to expand...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Federal funds provide max NY SNAP benefits for July

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Any New York State household enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for July. It comes after $234 million in federal funding was infused into the New York State economy, Governor Kathy Hochul said Friday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Visions Fcu#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
News Channel 34

Raymond Corp. welder wins global competition

GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dave Micha, a Raymond Corporation welder, recently won gold in the international Toyota Material Handling Group Skills Competition. Micha beat competitors from China, France, Italy, and Sweden, as well as other U.S. participants. According to Raymond, the competition consisted of welding a steel pressure vessel,...
GREENE, NY
Syracuse.com

Report: Family donated $300K to Hochul, got $367M from NY for their business

A new report says a New York City family donated $300,000 to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign and received millions from the state for their business. The Times Union reports the New Jersey-based electronic wholesaler Digital Gadgets LLC, owned by NYC entrepreneur Charlie Tebele, was paid $637 million in taxpayer funds to provide at-home Covid-19 test kits for the NYS Department of Health. The agency, controlled by Hochul, made 239 separate payments between Dec. 30 and March 25 without a formal contract or any competitive bidding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
96.1 The Breeze

No Masks For Schools This Fall In New York State

The mask mandate for schools was ended in New York State at the end of February. At this point, it doesn't appear that it will be coming back this fall. Here in New York, we are right in the middle of summer. The last thing people want to do is to start thinking about back to school already. However, after seeing spikes of COVID-19 the last two years in the fall, administrators are already looking at what the upcoming year will look like.
EDUCATION
State College

Ferguson Township Supervisor Resigns

Ferguson Township is looking for a new member of its Board of Supervisors. Ward 2 Supervisor Hilary Caldwell submitted her resignation to fellow supervisors and Township Manager Centrice Martin on July 8 because she has moved outside of the ward and is no longer eligible to serve. The remaining four supervisors formally accepted her resignation during Tuesday night’s meeting.
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate NY Town’s Name Is One Of The Most Awkward In the WORLD

We have so many weird and dirty-sounding town names here in the state of New York, but there is one that rises above the rest that is one of the 30 most awkward in the WORLD. Now before we get to the New York town that made Travel A Lot's list of the "30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities In the World," let's check out some other gems that also received this honor.
POLITICS
News Channel 34

O’Mara proposes 2-year sales tax moratorium

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In an effort to combat inflation, Senator Tom O’Mara, (R, C, I-Big Flats) and his colleagues, introduced new legislation to remove sales tax on various goods, services, and transactions in the state. They called for the legislation to eliminate the state sales tax on many items as the first step in […]
BIG FLATS, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy