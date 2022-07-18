Visions FCU executive announces retirement

ENDWELL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Visions Federal Credit Union announced today the retirement of Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Ed Butler. He was with the company for 42 years.

Butler began his career with Visions in 1980 as a teller and worked his way up the company ranks focusing on lending, supervision, and operations. He has provided oversight and strategic planning for most departments within Visions, including Human Resources, Information Technology, Business Performance, Governmental Affairs, and Member Experience.

Butler was recognized earlier this year by the New York Credit Union Association as Professional of the Year for his “exemplary commitment to the credit union mission of people helping people.”

Visions’ President/CEO Ty Muse highlighted the impact that Butler had on the company.

“It’s been a joy working with Ed,” said Muse. “He has a great attitude and knows how the business works, inside and out. I give him a lot of credit for where we are today and where we’re headed as an organization.”

Butler’s last day at Visions was July 8th 2022.

