ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Wife, husband among Indiana mall victims; gunman identified

By Sean Noone, Devan Markham
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHHSy_0gjvU0mw00

GREENWOOD, Ind. ( NewsNation ) — Authorities say the person who shot and killed three people at a Greenwood mall before a civilian shot and killed him was a 20-year-old local man.

Jonathan Sapirman, of Greenwood, began firing after leaving a bathroom at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, Greenwood police Chief James Ison said at a news conference.

Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of nearby Seymour, who was shopping with his girlfriend, said Ison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SsG56_0gjvU0mw00
Picture of Elisjsha Dicken provided by his attorney and spokesperson Guy Relford to NewsNation’s Indianapolis affiliate, WXIN.
Report details ‘systemic failures’ in Uvalde shooting response

“Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible, armed citizen,” said Ison, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.

The deceased have been identified as Pedro Pineda, 56, of Indianapolis and his wife Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37. Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis, has also been confirmed as one of the victims.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, including a 12-year-old girl. Both of them are in stable condition.

Ison said after Sapirman entered the mall, he walked into a bathroom where he spent about an hour before he emerged and opened fire. Ison said investigators believe Sapirman spent that time preparing and possibly assembling a disassembled rifle that he had brought in his backpack. He ended up firing 24 rounds within two minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQX5X_0gjvU0mw00
Jonathan Sapirman

Although authorities said Dicken was legally armed, the mall prohibits people from carrying weapons on its property.

As of July 1, Indiana law allows anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for those prohibited for reasons such as having a felony conviction, facing a restraining order or having a dangerous mental illness as determined by a court. Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature retained provisions in the law that allow private property owners to prohibit firearms.

This mass shooting was just the latest to unnerve Americans in 2022. Schools, churches, grocery stores and a July Fourth parade in Highland Park , Illinois, have all become killing grounds in recent months. Still, the reality of America’s steep murder rate can often be seen more clearly in individual deaths that rarely make the news.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blEgz_0gjvU0mw00
    FBI agents gather at the scene of a deadly shooting, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRuQH_0gjvU0mw00
    ATF officers arrive on the scene following a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkdVs_0gjvU0mw00
    FILE – Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said several people were killed and others injured in a shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the mall in Greenwood. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
  • Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29c8t0_0gjvU0mw00
    Emergency responders work at the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Arika Herron/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHFV0_0gjvU0mw00
    Law enforcement wait outside after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

The Associated Press and WXIN contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Speculation grows around motive for Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall is opening up more questions about why the shooter opened fire. Online theories are adding to questions about the motive in the case. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha...
GREENWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

Autopsy Says Death of Indianapolis Man in IMPD’s Custody was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the death of an Indianapolis man in police custody back in April was the result of a homicide. On Wednesday morning, the coroner said Herman Whitfield III, 39, died from cardiopulmonary arrest as a result of police using a taser back on April 25. The report also said Whitfield’s morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were also contributing factors in his death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Illinois State
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Autopsy report released in Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is releasing details in its investigation into the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. On Tuesday, the coroner’s office released details from the autopsy reports. In the report, the coroner said the shooter sustained eight gunshot wounds. The report detailed that the suspect in the case, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man dead after Jackson County crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is dead following a Wednesday morning crash on I-65 in northern Jackson County. According to the Indiana State Police, a car driven by Jacob T. Peelman, 19, from Indianapolis, was driving southbound on I-65, entering the exit ramp to enter State Road 11 on the right shoulder of the exit ramp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pineda
cbs4indy.com

Indy man with GPS ankle monitor arrested in I-70 killing

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man accused of murdering a man on I-70 Monday had a GPS monitor on his ankle when police arrested him Tuesday, Indiana State Police announced. At about 5:15 p.m. Monday, troopers were called to the scene of a shooting on I-70 eastbound near Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dies after motorcycle, pickup collision in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind.(WISH) — A person is dead after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided Wednesday morning in Greenwood, according to the Greenwood Police Department. The crash happened near Country Line and Graham roads at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The motorcycle was traveling east. As the motorcyclist attempted to pass a vehicle by crossing the center of the westbound lane, the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck that was traveling west, according to Greenwood police.
GREENWOOD, IN
13abc.com

UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Doctor's attorney: Indiana AG's comments about 10-year-old's abortion 'incited people'. Kathleen DeLaney, the attorney for a Indianapolis doctor who gave a pregnant 10-year-old an abortion, said the doctor has been caught up in a 'firestorm.'. COVID scars for sickest survivors, families. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. While more than 1...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Legislature#Fbi Agents#Murder#Violent Crime#Newsnation#Wxin
The Exponent

Alex Van Dalsen bodycam footage

Body-worn camera footage from first responders on the scene where 21-year-old Alex Van Dalsen was found dead in a remote spot in Lafayette, covered in snow, indicates they thought the details were suspicious. Lafayette police and the coroner say the ruling of suicide was the correct one.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Greenwood Park Mall Gunman Identified

The gunman who shot and killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday has been identified. Fox 59 says the man, 20-year-old Johnathan Douglas Sapirman of Greenwood, entered the mall with two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He went into a mall restroom shortly before 5:00 Sunday afternoon.
GREENWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Carmel police deputy chief suspended; chief recommends termination

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department has suspended its deputy chief and recommended his firing. Carmel Police Chief Jeff Horner has suspended Deputy Chief Joe Bickel “due to multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior.”. The city says Mayor Jim Brainard requested an investigation once the allegations were...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

State admits it has no plan for former women’s prison site

INDIANAPOLIS — For years near eastside residents have complained no one from the state of Indiana would listen to them or explain what was going on with the property of the former Indiana Women’s Prison at East New York and Randolph Streets. Now someone has come forward…and admitted...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indy man steals and crashes IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after stealing an IndyGo bus and crashing it a short distance later. Quentin Stewart, 30, was arrested and charged with theft, criminal confinement using a vehicle and leaving the scene after an accident. According to a police report, officers responded to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTAJ

WTAJ

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy