Austin, TX

City manager proposes maximum legal property tax rate

By The Austin Bulldog
Austonia
Austonia
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk proposed a budget Friday that sets a property tax rate at the maximum limit allowable...

austonia.com

Comments / 1

 

Community Impact Austin

Travis County commissioners urge for reformed water management plan amid increasing drought risk

Lake Travis is one of two lakes in the Highland Lakes system that supplies water to approximately 2 million Central Texans. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) On July 19, Travis County commissioners approved sending the Lower Colorado River Authority an official request to re-examine its water management plan at a time when Texas A&M University's Office of the Texas State Climatologist reported rising temperatures are threatening Travis County’s access to water.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
teslarati.com

Tesla plans to expand Gigafactory Texas, filings show

Tesla is planning to expand Gigafactory Texas, its newest electric vehicle production plant that is located just outside Austin City Limits, filings show. Tesla is planning to build on a 68.11-acre plot of land located adjacent to the factory’s main property, with plans for “industrial use facilities with associated improvements,” the filings stated.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

City of Seguin embracing the future of mowing

(Seguin) – Nope, that’s not a person missing from the top of a lawnmower. It’s actually the city’s newest state of the art remote control mower put together right here in Seguin. The city of Seguin is introducing its newest toy, the TRAXX™RC75 remote-control slope-mower from...
SEGUIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock City Council passes resolution to protect, conserve native pollinators

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock City Council has passed a resolution on becoming a pollinator-friendly community through the Bee City USA initiative. Bee City USA provides community affiliates and campuses with a framework to conserve native pollinators by providing a heathy habitat that is rich in various native plants, provides nest sites and is pesticide-free.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Monitor

Commission for Women supports the GRACE Act, abortion access

Austin’s Commission for Women passed a recommendation this week in support of the GRACE Act, which would de-prioritize abortion investigations and prevent city funds from being used to report procedures, which will soon be completely illegal in the state. While City Council is currently in recess, the GRACE Act...
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

New Construction of Benold Middle School – Georgetown ISD (Subbid)

Work includes the construction of new Benold Middle School, approximately 147,750 sf, located in the future Parmer Ranch development with a 1,000 student capacity, two-story structure based on Wagner Middle School. Concrete; masonry; metals; wood, plastics, and composites; thermal and moisture protection; openings; finishes; specialties; equipment; furnishings; special construction; conveying...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Report: Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto home prices ease slightly in June as market moves toward stabilization

As of June, Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto have a seen a combined 2,970 home sales this year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Local real estate professionals say a more stable housing market could be on the way as data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows median home prices in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto fell slightly in June.
HUTTO, TX
B106

Over 250 Jobs and $100M Factory Coming to Georgetown, Texas

An American company is building a new factory in Georgetown, Texas, and a total of 260 jobs are headed this way. The new 100-million-dollar facility is owned by solar company GAF Energy, which plans to produce its residential solar roof shingles in the United States instead of Asia, according to reuters.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
The Associated Press

Boatsetter Creates Fleet of Entrepreneurs on the Water; More than 300% Increase in Austin Boat Rentals

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Boatsetter, the leading marketplace for on-the-water experiences and boat rentals in the U.S., is creating an entirely new industry within the sharing economy - and rapidly forging a path to entrepreneurship for thousands of boat owners in the process. In Austin, Boatsetter saw more than 300 percent year over year growth in boat rental bookings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005456/en/ In Austin, Boatsetter saw more than 300 percent year over year growth in boat rental bookings. (Photo: Business Wire)
AUSTIN, TX
lhindependent.com

School board approves new dress code

The Liberty Hill ISD Board of Trustees approved a revised dress code for schools across the district on July 18. Perhaps the most notable change is the authorization of male students to wear earrings, which was previously prohibited. In addition, small nostril studs are now allowed for both genders. However, bridge and septum piercings along with all other facial piercings are still banned.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas.

 https://austonia.com

