Kings' Keegan Murray named MVP of Las Vegas Summer League

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray on Monday was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, the NBA announced.

Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range in four games. He finished fourth in scoring average among all players and had at least 20 points in every game.

His 23.3 points are the most by a top 10 pick since 2012.

The fourth pick emerged as the top rookie from the 11-day competition and dazzled on the court with the Kings. He also had a strong showing in California Classic and led all players in scoring in that event with 19.7 points per game.

Murray impressed each time he stepped onto the court and appeared to improve the more he played. He was touted as perhaps the most NBA-ready prospect entering the draft and proved that in his first taste of competition at the next level.

The Kings will be looking to make a run at the playoffs next season under first-year head coach Mike Brown and believe Murray can contribute immediately. If his play in summer league is any indication, he appears to be poised to have a strong rookie campaign.

