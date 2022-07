The Idaho Fish & Game will close Chinook salmon fishing on the South Fork of the Salmon River at the end of fishing hours on Thursday, July 21. Through Thursday, the Chinook daily limit on the South Fork of the Salmon River is four adipose fin clipped salmon per day, two of which may be adults. Fish and Game officials say that by that time, the sport fishing share of the harvest will have been reached.

