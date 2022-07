LOVES PARK (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - An employee at a grocery store near Rockford is accused of going to extreme lengths in order to have a shorter shift. 19-year-old Kyle Lombardi has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property for twice intentionally damaging a gas line at the Schnucks on Harlem Road in Loves Park, 5 miles north of Rockford, so that he could get out of work early. Police said Lombardi admitted to the acts that occurred on June 24 and last Wednesday, July 13.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO