Osage Beach, MO

Police locate remains of attorney reported missing from Camden County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Police Department located the remains of an...

KTTS

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
Cameron teen involved in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks

One person was injured when two Yamaha wave runners collided at the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County at the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday evening. Twenty-year-old Emme Thompson of Sunrise Beach received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The collision also involved 19-year-old...
Speeder arrested as fugitive of Missouri

ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Jefferson City, MO, man was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 16, near Rock Rapids as being a fugitive from justice. The arrest of Manuel Lopez stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on Highway 9 near the Jefferson Avenue intersection about seven miles east of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Cameron Woman Involved In Waverunner Accident That Leaves A Woman With Serious Injuries

A Cameron woman was involved in a Waverunner accident Monday at the Lake of the Ozarks that left another woman with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Cameron resident Jada L. Rowe and 20-year-old Sunrise Beach resident Emme G. Thompson were operating Yamaha Waverunners in Linn Creek Cove and jumping wake when Rowe’s Waverunner struck Thompson’s Waverunner.
KRMS Radio

BREAKING: Body Discovered Inside Car Belonging to Missing Attorney at Lake Regional Hospital

An investigation is underway after the discovery of a body, in a vehicle for possibly up to four days, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Although no official information has been released, it’s believed to be the body of missing lake area attorney Brian Byrd who was last seen leaving his home on July 10th. A recent search in the water off Passover Road last week uncovered one submerged vehicle which did not belong to Byrd but was reported stolen back in 2003. At least two individuals in hazmat suits were on the scene at Lake Regional which was marked off with police tape instructing KRMS News to stay behind the area marked off in parking lot-B. As of about 1:00 Monday afternoon, officials were preparing to remove the body from the vehicle with license plates matching those of the car belonging to Byrd. One unnamed official at the scene told KRMS News that the area is considered a crime scene. KRMS News will pass along more details when released by the Osage Beach Police Department.
FOX 2

Man crashes sportbike and dies Sunday in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. – A man riding a sportbike crashed and died Sunday in Phelps County, Missouri. Ryan Jensen, 34, was driving on Highway A, just seven miles north of Rolla, at about 10:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he […]
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Eric Schmitt Bets on Unreliable Witness in Missouri Murder Case

Alice Weiss, 66, lives just outside Columbia, Missouri, on a leafy street with a two-acre retention pond that the neighborhood's 100 or so residents call "the lake." She's an elected board member of the homeowners association and takes it upon herself to manage the landscaping and flower beds in the subdivision's green spaces. She does this despite having to rely heavily on a wheelchair for mobility.
kjluradio.com

Hallsville Police search for Columbia man who fled traffic stop

Police are searching for a Columbia man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in Hallsville. The Hallsville Police Department says they stopped a driver, identified as Justin Martin, 24, at Tribble Park on Saturday. Police say Martin got out of the car and ran off on foot. He has not been caught.
KYTV

Bolivar School District installs new security devices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Bolivar School Board recently voted to install new security to help keep students and staff safe. The school district installed various new devices, including these doors, key card entries, and cameras. “Last year, we talked a little bit about some of the main improvements of prevention,”...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never The post Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
