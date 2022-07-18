ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule

By Matt Newton
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwZTg_0gjvQxU200

See UVA's full 10-game slate of non-conference action for the upcoming basketball season

Courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Virginia basketball officially announced its 10-game non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season on Monday afternoon.

UVA's non-conference schedule could be one of the toughest in the Tony Bennett era, as it includes at least four games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season: Michigan, Houston, and two games against Illinois, UCLA, or Baylor.

The Cavaliers will host NC Central (November 7th), Monmouth (November 11th), Northern Iowa (November 14th), Maryland Eastern-Shore (November 25th), James Madison (December 6th), Houston (December 17th) and Albany (December 28th) at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia is on the road for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this year and will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on November 29th . UVA will participate in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas on November 18th and 20th along with Illinois, UCLA and Baylor. Virginia will face Baylor on November 18th in a matchup featuring the 2019 and 2021 national champions. The winner will play the winner of Illinois and UCLA in the Roman Main Event Championship on November 20th, while the losers will face each other in the consolation game.

2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

November 7: vs. NC Central

November 11: vs. Monmouth

November 14: vs. Northern Iowa

Roman Main Event (Las Vegas)
November 18: vs. Baylor
November 20: vs Illinois/UCLA

November 25: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

November 29: at Michigan (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

December 6th: vs. James Madison

December 17th: vs. Houston

December 28th: vs. Albany

Virginia basketball 2022-2023 non-conference schedule (; 0:32)

We also have the matchups and locations, but not the dates, for Virginia's 20-game ACC basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season:

Home and Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse

Home only: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame

Away only: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

Dates and game times for the entire schedule, including for Virginia's 20-game ACC slate, will be announced at a later date.

