Former Ohio State football RB J.K. Dobbins angry about reports, plans for 2022 season

J.K. Dobbins' second season in the NFL didn't go as planned.

After taking over as the Baltimore Ravens' starting running back midway through the 2020 season, finishing with nine touchdowns and averaging 6 yards per carry, the former Ohio State running back tore an ACL Aug. 28 and missed the entire 2021 season.

As the 2022 season looms, the former second-round pick broke his silence after NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport said that Dobbins may not be ready for Week 1 against the New York Jets Sept. 11.

"It sounds like the recovery is going well," Rapoport reported, saying Dobbins' return could come a few weeks into the season. "He is pushing as hard as he possibly can and there really hasn't been any setbacks. That being said, just based on the timing of his injury, my understanding is that he's no sure thing to make Week 1."

Dobbins' response came quickly.

"Okay, I'm tired of being quiet," the former Ohio State running back tweeted. "Come to me for your source (Rapoport) because I might not even go on PUP because that's how good my rehab is going and I'm damn sure going to be ready for week 1."

Dobbins shared the starting running back job in 2017 along with former Ohio State back Mike Weber and led the team with 1,403 rushing yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry and scoring eight touchdowns. Dobbins set the record for most rushing yards by an Ohio State running back in his freshman season, breaking Maurice Clarett's record of 1,237, which he set in 2002.

In three years with the Buckeyes, Dobbins finished with 4,459 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per play.

Dobbins was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL draft.