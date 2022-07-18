Marion City Council to meet tonight at 6 p.m.

Selma artist Cam Walker Guarino said she was pleased with the turnout for her art exhibition and reception at Anderson Gallery on Sunday, July 17. Guarino, artist for the month of July at Anderson Gallery, said, “It was fun getting to see old friends and others who appreciated my art at both the opening on July 9 and the reception on Sunday, July 17.”

