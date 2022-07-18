ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AL

Marion City Council to meet tonight at 6 p.m.

By Nathan Prewett
selmasun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA meeting of the Marion City Council will take place tonight at 6...

selmasun.com

greensborowatchman.com

Winners of the Hale County Education Retirees Adult Coloring Contest

Winners of the Hale County Education Retirees Adult Coloring Contest were, from left, Mary K. Bell, third place winner, and Barbara Kelly, second place winner. Not pictured is Diane Agnew, first place winner. Pictures were judged on creativity, coloring skills, attention-to-detail, and overall appeal. A special thanks to Cheryle Williams, Instructional Improvement Specialist, Hale County Board of Education for serving as judge.
HALE COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Legal Notices, July 21, 2022

Notice is hereby given that Smitherman Brothers Construction Company, Inc. – 110 Cecil Jackson Bypass Selma, AL 36703 has completed all work on the FEMA Disaster Recovery-West Haven Drive Stormwater Repair for the City of Selma. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above named contractor and the city clerk of the city of Selma.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Brown Chapel A.M.E, Winsborough Hall receive grants for preservation

One of the largest resources dedicated to preserving African American historic sites has awarded grants to two Alabama buildings-- Brown Chapel A.M.E in Selma and Stillman College’s Winsborough Hall. This week, the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund (AACHAF), a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, announced...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Perry County under slight risk for strong storms on Thursday

Perry County is under a slight risk for strong weather in which damaging winds and hail are possible. Areas under this category may see winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. The public is advised to keep up with weather updates as they are made. A Facebook page for...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Guarino pleased with turnout for show at Anderson Gallery

Selma artist Cam Walker Guarino said she was pleased with the turnout for her art exhibition and reception at Anderson Gallery on Sunday, July 17. Guarino, artist for the month of July at Anderson Gallery, said, “It was fun getting to see old friends and others who appreciated my art at both the opening on July 9 and the reception on Sunday, July 17.”
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Aletheia House offers special kind of caring for local residents with substance abuse issues

People with substance abuse problems in Dallas County have a place to go for help – Aletheia House. Program Assistant Kenesha Hopson said they work closely with the Dallas County court system. The local Aletheia House is a general outpatient facility where Hopson said patients will come twice a week. Aletheia is a statewide organization, so inpatient care can be arranged with another Aletheia House if needed.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Fishing Camp to be held in Uniontown on July 30

Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, C.H.O.I.C.E, and Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will present a fishing camp on July 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bait, equipment and tackle will be provided. It will be held at Grimhenwalk Gardens Resort at 71 Elnora Drive in Uniontown. To register or...
UNIONTOWN, AL
selmasun.com

Edmundite Missions awarded $1.6 million for program expansions

Edmundite Missions was awarded $1,600,000 from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation to expand the Missions' education and vocation programs. The funds were awarded through the foundation's Catholic Sisters initiative with the aim of expanding on college and career preparation, as well as create new workforce reentry and vocational training programs at Edmundite.
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

Greenetrack casino will end electronic bingo due to $76 million debt

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) – The owner of Greenetrack is making some changes to his business after Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says his casino owes the state more than $76 million dollars in unpaid taxes. The Alabama Supreme Court recently ruled that the Greene County business owes the state money for unpaid taxes. Greenetrack CEO […]
EUTAW, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

New principal hired at USJ

Alphus Shipman received unanimous approval from the Demopolis City Board of Education Monday as the new principal at U.S. Jones Elementary School. Shipman is not new to Demopolis. He and his family lived here for seven years when he was the coach at John Essex High School fresh out of college.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
gophersports.com

Gophers Travel to Selma for B1G Life Experience

The University of Minnesota had six individuals travel to Selma, Alabama to participate in the Big Life Series: Selma to Montgomery, July 15-17, 2022. The trip is a journey to Selma and Montgomery, Alabama, for an immersive and educational experience at a key center of the civil rights movement. Attending the event from Minnesota was Senior Associate Athletics Director Peyton Owens III, track's Julia Hayes, football's Mohamed Ibrahim, volleyball's Taylor Landfair, women's basketball's Rose Micheaux and rowing's Natalie Doebler.
SELMA, AL
wvasfm.org

Execution Date Set for Truck Driver

A mentally disturbed truck driver convicted of killing three men in a workplace shooting rampage more than two decades ago is set to be put to death on Sept. 22, the Alabama Supreme Court said Monday. The clerk’s office announced the scheduled execution date of Alan Eugene Miller, 57, who...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

CPD asking for help identifying vehicle

The Clanton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected to be involved in recent catalytic converter thefts. Lt. Cameron Bates of CPD said catalytic converters have been stolen off vehicles in several areas of the city, including car dealerships and some repair shops.
CLANTON, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

ACSO Waiting for Forensics Results to Determine Identity of Female’s Body found in Prattville storage unit

Top photo: Officers take one of two subjects in custody in Montgomery Saturday. (Photo credit to EAN reader.) Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger is praising his investigators, as they continue to look into the discovery of a body last week in Autauga County. His office is awaiting official word from the Department of Forensic Sciences on the identity of the female body that was located in a storage unit in Prattville. While the facility is located in the city, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is lead on the case.
PRATTVILLE, AL

