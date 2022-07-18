Marion City Council to meet tonight at 6 p.m.

The University of Minnesota had six individuals travel to Selma, Alabama to participate in the Big Life Series: Selma to Montgomery, July 15-17, 2022. The trip is a journey to Selma and Montgomery, Alabama, for an immersive and educational experience at a key center of the civil rights movement. Attending the event from Minnesota was Senior Associate Athletics Director Peyton Owens III, track's Julia Hayes, football's Mohamed Ibrahim, volleyball's Taylor Landfair, women's basketball's Rose Micheaux and rowing's Natalie Doebler.
