Looming dread of labor disputes across logistics

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX on Wednesday delivered slightly better profit in the second quarter even though volume was flat and the railroad still struggled to handle all the goods companies wanted to ship because it is having a hard time hiring. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said its profits grew 5% to $1.18 billion, or 54 cents per share. That’s up from $1.17 billion, or 52 cents per share, a year ago. Without a one-time gain on a real estate sale, the railroad earned 50 cents per share. CEO Jim Foote said CSX hasn’t been able to keep up with all the demand for shipments because it needs more employees, but hiring is difficult and attrition has been high. He said prospective employees are being more selective now about jobs based on quality of life factors, and the 24/7 nature of railroad jobs may seem less appealing even though the jobs pay well. “Our ability to to hire and retain new workers, which is vital to improving our service and growing the business, remains challenged,“ Foote said. ”We are not alone in facing this problem. The labor market is tight.”

