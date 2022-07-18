ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looming dread of labor disputes across logistics

By Timothy Dooner
freightwaves.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to trucker David Alvarado about labor disputes at the ports, rails and with truckers. How close...

freightwaves.com

DOT to advance container congestion/demand index

The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking to the White House to help expedite its container data exchange initiative aimed at improving cargo flow through domestic freight networks. In a notice scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Monday, DOT’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) has requested emergency...
U.S. POLITICS
freightwaves.com

Trailer orders fall in June despite pent-up demand

The number of new trailer orders in June was the lowest of the year as OEMs prioritized a glut of bookings while managing supply chain capacity issues preventing them from building units. It is a common refrain: Strong fleet demand is an irresistible object pitted against manufacturers as an immovable...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Unionized workers refuse to cross truckers’ AB5 protest line at Port of Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. — Approximately 100 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 10 refused to cross the protest line Tuesday as owner-operators blocked the gates of the SSA terminal, which is the largest operator at the Port of Oakland, in opposition of California’s controversial independent contractor law, AB5.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

CSX rail profit grows 5% even with ongoing delivery delays

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX on Wednesday delivered slightly better profit in the second quarter even though volume was flat and the railroad still struggled to handle all the goods companies wanted to ship because it is having a hard time hiring. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said its profits grew 5% to $1.18 billion, or 54 cents per share. That’s up from $1.17 billion, or 52 cents per share, a year ago. Without a one-time gain on a real estate sale, the railroad earned 50 cents per share. CEO Jim Foote said CSX hasn’t been able to keep up with all the demand for shipments because it needs more employees, but hiring is difficult and attrition has been high. He said prospective employees are being more selective now about jobs based on quality of life factors, and the 24/7 nature of railroad jobs may seem less appealing even though the jobs pay well. “Our ability to to hire and retain new workers, which is vital to improving our service and growing the business, remains challenged,“ Foote said. ”We are not alone in facing this problem. The labor market is tight.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
