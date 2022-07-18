ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

UPDATE NWS Issues Thunderstorm & Flood Warning for Monday, July 18 until 10 p.m.

By SÍLE MOLONEY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for July 18 until 3.30 p.m. for The Bronx, Queens, Manhattan Southeastern Bergen and Southern Westchester and a flood warning until 10 p.m. The thunderstorm was located over Riverdale / Norwood around 3.05 p.m. and is expected to...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Suffolk County in southeastern New York Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 326 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Glen Cove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bayville around 335 PM EDT. Oyster Bay around 340 PM EDT. Huntington Station and Huntington around 350 PM EDT. Centerport around 355 PM EDT. Northport around 400 PM EDT. Commack around 405 PM EDT. Smithtown around 410 PM EDT. Stony Brook around 420 PM EDT. Centereach and Port Jefferson around 425 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Severe Weather, Possibility for a Tornado in the Cap Region Today

Update 1:21pm: Forensic Weather Consultant and former NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Howard Altshule says the potential for severe storms and a potential tornado has increased:. Monday morning started off with some much needed rain in Albany and the surrounding areas, but that's just the beginning of some nasty weather expected to hit the Capital Region today.
ALBANY, NY
Waterspout Spotted Over Parts of the Hudson Valley [VIDEOS]

Monday's severe thunderstorms brought torrential rains and flash flooding to areas across the Hudson Valley, as some locations reported several inches of rain in just a few hours. While most parts of the area were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, meteorologists had warned to be on the lookout for possible tornadoes as well. Just last week, an EF1 tornado briefly touched down in Ulster County, causing extensive damage and power outages. Sometimes tornadoes can touch down with little to no advanced warning.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
#Flood#East Bronx#Thunderstorms#Urban Areas#Riverdale Norwood#Inws
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bronx; Dutchess; Kings; Nassau; New York; Orange; Putnam; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Sullivan; Ulster; Westchester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX DUTCHESS KINGS NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND SULLIVAN ULSTER WESTCHESTER
BRONX, NY
‘Severe Weather, Tornado Threat’ For Hudson Valley, New York

Just a few days after a tornado affected parts of the Hudson Valley, weather experts say there's a "high" chance of another tornado touching down in the region. On Monday around 7:30 a.m., Hudson Valley Weather warned of the chance of bad weather and a tornado threat remains for parts of the Hudson Valley this afternoon.
KINGSTON, NY
Severe storms are set to hit this afternoon and evening

Have a safety plan in place today as strong thunderstorms will roll through. A humid and unstable air mass is situated across eastern New York. A trough and a cold front will swing through today into tonight. Thunderstorms may contain damaging wind gusts or a possible tornado. We will receive...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How much rain fell in Connecticut from Monday's storm?

Thunderstorms brought some much needed rain to parts of Connecticut on Monday, days after Gov. Ned Lamont approved a stage 2 drought declaration for all eight of the state's counties. The heavy rain caused flooding and road closures in parts of Connecticut, including in Stamford and Greenwich. The storm also...
PHOTOS: Dangerous Week for Popular Orange County Road

Hudson Valley first responders have been very busy this week on one of the longest roads in the country. With four accidents in three days, including a massive car fire, this historic route has taken a dangerous turn. Route 6 Accidents in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A couple of busy...
How to Beat the Heat & Stay Cool This Week Amid the Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory which is in effect until Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. Temperatures of between 95 and 100 degrees are expected on Wednesday in New York City. Government officials warn that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur....
