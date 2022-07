The “Forever Family” campaign seeks to raise a $1.5 million endowment for the private nonprofit animal shelter. “What we learned from COVID is that we are certainly an organization that is essential to this community. And I think what we realized through COVID is we want to make sure we secure our future. So creating an endowment is really solidifying and securing our place right here in the Berkshires as the number one place to go if you need help for your pet," said Executive Director John Perreault. “We really haven't had a campaign since we built the building and moved in in July of 2003. So this is something that's long overdue.”

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO