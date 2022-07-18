ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Alton, IL

Environmental techs joins rivers center

By The Telegraph
 2 days ago
EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) is welcoming three new environmental technicians to assist with field and laboratory support for various research projects. The technicians will primarily be monitoring the ecology and conservation efforts surrounding amphibians, reptiles, dragonflies and damselflies. “I really...

