Environmental techs joins rivers center

WOOD RIVER -Drum line group Sheltered Reality will perform at the Wood River Roundhouse, 633 Wood River Ave., at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20. Sheltered Reality was founded in late 1996 as a non-profit organization using music and education to reach out to audiences motivating them to advocate for those in need. The messages that are presented focus on facts and real-life stories from members that culminate in character education and ideas for action. Topics include personal empowerment, success at living out life dreams, as well as anti-bullying and other negative impacts on today's youth. Sheltered Reality uses drums, music and fun choreography to help audiences realize that each person we meet is unique, has special talents, and is deserving of kindness and support. This event is free and open to all ages and people from all communities.

WOOD RIVER, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO