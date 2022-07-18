ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Which AFC South Rival Players Would Help the Jaguars the Most?

Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars have been at the bottom of the AFC South for quite some time now, with the franchise finishing with four consecutive last-place finishes after winning the AFC South crown in 2017. There are several reasons for the last-place...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley: WR Fit Should Sign with Texans?

FRISCO - Maybe the Houston Texans feel like they've filled up their receivers room. Or maybe a Texas native - and former Dallas Cowboys standout - could help. The Texans entered the offseason in need of playmakers to maximize the development of Davis Mills. They took a big step in the right direction with the additions of Alabama receiver John Metchie III and running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys QB Comments On Dak Prescott’s Potential

It doesn’t look good that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott only has one playoff victory in four games. They had a golden opportunity last season when they had the home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round after winning the NFC East. Unfortunately, their offense faltered against the San Francisco...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel

Welcome to the mid-week edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. Training camps across the league open next week and player movement has been slow, to say the least. However, there is still the looming suspension for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. And that’s where we start as we look...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
FanSided

2022 AFC predictions and where the Miami Dolphins might land

2022 AFC predictions won’t rule out the Miami Dolphins but getting into the postseason won’t be easy for any team in this conference. This year’s run for the post-season is going to be a long and tough battle across the entire conference. No one will have a simple path to the postseason like say, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who could probably sleep throughout the season and still win the division.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Yardbarker

Tuesday Dolphins Notebook: Bridgewater, Ingram, Browns, and More

A week before his first training camp with his hometown team, new Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater posted a strong message on social media regarding the image that NFL players should portray. "Kids don't be fooled," Bridgewater wrote on Instagram. "You can play ball, do the right thing and they still...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
AllDolphins

Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: Pittsburgh Steelers

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dolphins will face the Steelers in a Sunday night game in Week 7 (Oct. 23) matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. PITTSBURGH STEELERS. 2021 Record: 9-7-1, second in the AFC North (lost against Kansas City in...
NFL
SB Nation

Every NFL starting QB in 2022, ranked

There are some quarterback battles that are yet to be settled as we approach NFL training camp, but that doesn’t mean we need to wait to grade out the presumptive starting QBs for the upcoming season. Before we dive into the rankings I wanted to explain the rationale a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Afc South#Titans#Texans#American Football#Afc South Rival Players#Sports Info Solutions
ClutchPoints

Browns show interest in Jimmy Garoppolo amid Deshaun Watson debacle

The Cleveland Browns have been in quite the pickle this offseason after trading for Deshaun Watson. He still has several lawsuits filed against him and the NFL has been discussing his potential suspension length for quite some time. That decision should come to fruition soon and it sounds like Cleveland is eyeing Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup plan.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence focused on making "big improvements" in 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is focused on making "big improvements" in his sophomore. Lawrence spoke to CBS Sports about his outlook on the 2022 season following the arrival of new head coach Doug Pederson. Asked, "If you could accomplish one thing in 2022, what would it be?" Lawrence responded "Just to make some big improvements from last year, individually and as a team. Obviously when you're the quarterback, the better you play, the more games you're gonna have a chance to win. Trying to put us in a position to win every game we're in. And as a team, just coming together, gelling together. Obviously, we went through a lot last year, but I can see us building this thing. ... We're just trying to win as many games as possible, hopefully, make a playoff run. Who knows? We gotta win the first game first. We'll start there, and just build every week." For the Jaguars to have any hope of a playoff run, Lawrence will need to make good on his goal of big improvements, after a rookie season where he threw more interceptions (17) than touchdowns (12).
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy