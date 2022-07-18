Which AFC South Rival Players Would Help the Jaguars the Most?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is focused on making "big improvements" in his sophomore. Lawrence spoke to CBS Sports about his outlook on the 2022 season following the arrival of new head coach Doug Pederson. Asked, "If you could accomplish one thing in 2022, what would it be?" Lawrence responded "Just to make some big improvements from last year, individually and as a team. Obviously when you're the quarterback, the better you play, the more games you're gonna have a chance to win. Trying to put us in a position to win every game we're in. And as a team, just coming together, gelling together. Obviously, we went through a lot last year, but I can see us building this thing. ... We're just trying to win as many games as possible, hopefully, make a playoff run. Who knows? We gotta win the first game first. We'll start there, and just build every week." For the Jaguars to have any hope of a playoff run, Lawrence will need to make good on his goal of big improvements, after a rookie season where he threw more interceptions (17) than touchdowns (12).

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO