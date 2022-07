I am trying to find out if anyone knows who is in this picture, my uncle is on the left, he just passed away but he lived in Santa Barbara for a few years. My uncle’s name was William Cameron Macdonell, he was an artist. He was living with my great aunt Verna Fitzpatrick, She was a WAC in WW2. My moved back to Elmira, NY in the 80’s, so did she. My uncle just passed away recently and I found the photo.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO