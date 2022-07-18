ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Starting XI clues, too Wood-en in attack and Elliot Anderson impressing again... five things we learned as Newcastle fell to a 1-0 defeat against Mainz in Austria

By Craig Hope for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Newcastle United were beaten 1-0 by Bundesliga side Mainz 05 during the final friendly of their pre-season tour of Austria.

Dutchman Delano Burgzorg scored the only goal just before the hour amid scorching temperatures at the Kufstein Arena, located at the foot of the Tirol Mountains.

Our North-East football correspondent, Craig Hope, was in attendance. Here, he brings you five talking points…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01io0s_0gjvMsdt00
Newcastle fell to a 1-0 defeat to Bundesliga outfit Mainz in the sweltering Austrian heat

Starting XI clues?

It could well be that Howe’s thinking with regards his preferred starting XI is becoming apparent. There is a feeling he will trial likely partnerships during pre-season and, to that end, Sven Botman and Fabian Schar being paired at the heart of the defence is interesting.

That would mean Dan Burn and captain Jamaal Lascelles potentially missing out on a start heading into the new season.

Elsewhere, a midfield three of Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff has looked decent enough in the two matches here, although Jonjo Shelvey has also impressed as part of another trio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUjaL_0gjvMsdt00
Eddie Howe might have given away some clues with his starting XI against Mainz in Austria

On the flanks, Matt Targett and Allan Saint-Maximin have been used together down the left, with Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron on the right.

That would leave Callum Wilson as the likely starter in attack and Nick Pope in goal, although it is Martin Dubravka who has played behind Botman and Schar in both games.

Howe, though, says it would be wrong to read too much into his selections so far. We shall see.

Too Wood-en in attack…

This is not a criticism of Chris Wood alone, but Newcastle lacked imagination and movement in the final third during the opening hour before Howe changed his XI.

Wood complained to Almiron in the first half that he was not delivering the ball quick enough from the right, and the service on the whole was poor to the New Zealand frontman. He waited too long with the one half-chance he did get, allowing a defender to steal when presented with an opening 10 yards out.

Wilson replaced Wood on the hour and, with a little more movement across the front three, chances were fashioned. Wilson and Jacob Murphy, however, both failed to convert from close range when they should have done better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWZhG_0gjvMsdt00
Newcastle looked toothless in attack - the feeling that they need reinforcements in that area remains

Howe said: ‘It is the end of a long week, the lads have done a lot of training, and I was pleased with certain aspects.

‘Obviously, we need to improve around their goal. Our creativity wasn’t quite there. When you watch pre-season games back, you have to have a very critical eye, but also acknowledging where the lads are at. The most important thing is that we’re ready for the first game, not this game today.’

Still, though, you cannot escape the feeling that Newcastle need at least one - if not two - additional options in attack.

Post-match workouts…

It was interesting to see Saint-Maximin and Murphy sent back out for what was a pretty intensive workout in the late afternoon heat. The pair were put through a drill that combined shooting and sprinting and, come the end, Saint-Maximin had to be helped back to his feet by coach Graeme Jones. Finishing is certainly one area the team would do well to work on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxWRh_0gjvMsdt00
Allan Saint-Maximin (pictured) was sent out to do combined shooting and sprinting drills after the game

Anderson impresses, again…

One big decision facing Howe in the coming weeks is what to do with Elliot Anderson, the 19-year-old who has returned from a brilliant loan spell at Bristol Rovers.

The expectation is that the midfielder will head out on loan again this season, but on the evidence of his performances over two matches here, Howe could well be having a rethink.

The head coach said: ‘He did well again. I thought he showed an ability to turn in those tight areas, it was a congested pitch centrally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McXSn_0gjvMsdt00
Elliot Anderson once again impressed and it is a growing possibility he will remain at the club next season

‘I thought he did really well a couple of times without being able to force the last pass that we wanted.

'He’s in and around the group. He’s not looking out of place. In that company, that’s saying something.

‘Nothing is clear at this point (with regards his future). We’ll do what’s best for us and Elliot. When I say us, I mean the team and the club. If we feel he’ll play minutes, we’ll keep him. If he won’t play and contribute, we’ll loan him. He’s done very well to this point.’

Schar concern…

The Swiss centre-back was forced off with what looked like a hamstring injury just before the hour and, while it was most likely precautionary, he does have a history of muscle problems.

Howe is confident the issue is only cramp related but, were it to prove more serious, any absence would be cushioned by the presence of Burn and Lascelles. For now, Newcastle are not short of options at centre-backHowever, it would seem the right-footed Schar is being trialled as the likely partner of the left-footed Botman - a £32m summer buy - and Howe could do without such disruption as the campaign nears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QO1oK_0gjvMsdt00
Fabian Schar limped off with a hamstring injury in the second half which will concern the club

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits being 'disappointed' that Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones all missed the club's tour of America... as he insists his side 'ALWAYS' drop points after stars miss pre-season

Pep Guardiola admitted the absence of three first-team stars has scuppered Manchester City’s chances of a rare perfect pre-season. Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are all out in Croatia with the club’s Under-23 team after failing to meet America’s entry requirements for two tour friendlies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2022 result and final score as Georgia Stanway screamer settles thriller

England completed a thrilling comeback over Spain to advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2022 as Georgia Stanway’s wonder-strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory after extra time. The Lionesses will face either Sweden or Belgium in the last four after they were minutes from crashing out of their home tournament.After a cagey first half, Spain struck first as substitute Athenea Del Castillo beat Rachel Daly to set up Esther Gonzalez, who took advantage of some sloppy England defending to open the scoring.England had yet to trail at the Euros and Wiegman threw on Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Ella...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sven Botman
Person
Jamaal Lascelles
Person
Sean Longstaff
Person
Jonjo Shelvey
Person
Elliot Anderson
Person
Jacob Murphy
Person
Graeme Jones
Person
Kieran Trippier
The Independent

England vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2022 fixture tonight

England kick off the knockout stages of Euro 2022 tonight as the Lionesses take on Spain in the quarter-finals in Brighton.After a record-breaking group stage, England will face their biggest test of the tournament so far as they face a Spain side who are among the best in the world.While La Roja have lost Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso due to injury, England will need to be at their ruthless best to advance to the semi-finals.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsEngland qualified for the quarter-finals after scoring a record 14 goals in wins over Austria, Norway and...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report: Bayern Munich Cool Interest In Manchester City Target David Raum

Bayern Munich have cooled their interest in Manchester City target David Raum. Bayern had interest in the player, but it is now reportedly cooled. Bayern are happy with their options for Alphonso Davies as their starting left-back. Manchester City have interest in David Raum. The Hoffenheim defender is an option...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Erik Ten Hag Addressed Comments About Lisandro Martinez's Height Being A Problem To Play As Centre-Back At Manchester United

According to claims, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has immediately addressed negative comments about the third Red Devils' signing Lisandro Martinez. There were several negative comments about the Argentinian, mainly about his height when it comes to play as a Centre-back. Nevertheless Erik Ten Hag does not think so.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Dutchman Delano Burgzorg#Chr
The Guardian

Sébastien Haller leaves Dortmund training camp due to testicular tumour

The Borussia Dortmund forward Sébastien Haller has a testicular tumour and has left his new club’s preseason training camp in Switzerland. In an official statement, Dortmund said that the 28-year-old first complained of feeling unwell at training on Monday. The tumour was found during a medical examination, with Haller returning to Germany to undergo further tests. Tumours can be benign and do not always lead to a diagnosis of cancer.
SOCCER
The US Sun

RB Salzburg wonderkid Benjamin Sesko’s agent gives cryptic transfer hint as they share photos landing in Newcastle

BENJAMIN SESKO'S agents have fuelled speculation of an imminent deal with Newcastle after an apparent trip to Tyneside. The Red Bull Salzburg starlet, 19, has been linked with a move to the Magpies, who are still looking for a new striker as top target and Reims star Hugo Ekitike has "agreed a deal in principle" to join Paris Saint-Germain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Yardbarker

England v Spain: Six Manchester City Women's Players Involved As Lionesses Advance

England have continued their impressive campaign in the European Women's Championship, beating Spain 2-1 to advance to the Semi-Finals. There was a heavy Manchester City presence in the England team with five City players involved for the lionesses, while one Sky Blues player also featured for Spain. Ellen White, Lauren...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Robert Lewandowski insists he's still 'hungry for success' after joining Barcelona for £42.5m, as the Polish striker is unveiled by president Joan Laporta in Florida

New Barcelona signing Robert Lewandowski insists he is 'hungry to succeed' after being unveiled by the club in Florida. The 33-year-old joined the Spanish side for £42.5million this week following eight years at Bayern Munich, where he scored 344 goals in 375 games and won countless trophies. Speaking on...
FC BARCELONA
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Bayern Munich have RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer on radar

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Bayern eye Leipzig's Laimer. Bayern Munich are confident that they can follow up the...
MLS
Yardbarker

Clubs line up to sign exciting Arsenal youngster on loan

Arsenal could send Folarin Balogun away from the club on loan again in this transfer window. The young striker is currently a part of the club’s squad for preseason, but he is likely to struggle to get regular playing time when the season kicks off fully. He spent the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

495K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy