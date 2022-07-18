ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Schwarber is the big bat to back in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

By Tom Fornelli
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI felt so old Sunday night. The MLB Draft began, and the first two picks of the draft were Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones. The fact both players were born in 2003 within a week of each other was bad enough, but it was who their fathers were that put the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Top moments from the Home Run Derby

MLB All-Star Week continues Monday with the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, where the top slugger will walk away with $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. The competition is the latest event in a jam-packed schedule leading up to Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The festivities kicked off this weekend, as baseball's best prospects dazzled in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game, followed by the 2022 MLB Draft beginning Sunday.
MLB
FanSided

Did ESPN miscount Kyle Schwarber’s Home Run Derby total?

A Twitter user thought they caught ESPN in a pickle during the Home Run Derby, but it turns out they corrected themselves on the fly with Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber eventually fell to Albert Pujols, which allowed the MLB legend to advance to the second round, where he would eventually lose to Juan Soto. However, Schwarber and Pujols went to a swing-off, one of the most thrilling moments in the competition.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Bat#Sixers#Eastern#Espn Key Trend
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Julio Rodríguez denies Pete Alonso chance of three-peat

Baseball's best sluggers are squaring off Monday night in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The eight contestants, led by two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso, are taking their hacks in a single-eliminate bracket tournament. Cardinals legend Albert Pujols pulled off a first-round upset, knocking Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber out in a swing-off. There was a surprise in the second round, too, as Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez defeated Alonso and ended his quest of a three-peat in the event.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoes finger surgery

Sale underwent surgery on his broken left pinky finger Monday. Sale suffered a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture after being hit by a comebacker in the first inning Sunday against the Yankees. In other words, he broke his left pinky finger and will now be out at least a month following surgery. Sale believes he will pitch again this season and we've yet to see an official timeline from the Red Sox. Nonetheless, the left-hander won't likely be fantasy relevant until early September at the soonest.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Named Player of the Week

DeJong was named the International League Player of the Week on Tuesday. DeJong returned from a hand injury last Tuesday and hit .364 with three home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored in six games. The shortstop is up to 14 homers and 17 RBI in 46 games with Triple-A Memphis. He's batting .236, but an .811 OPS shows he's been able to flex some power since he was sent down in May. A little more consistency with the bat could get the 28-year-old a look for a promotion later in the summer if the Cardinals need infield depth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cubs 2022 All-Star Experience: Contreras Brothers Unite, Happ Relishes Moment

For Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, 2022 was his first All-Star appearance, marking an extra special point in his career and an experience he will never forget. It was just as special for Cubs catcher and three-time All-Star Willson Contreras, given the circumstances and people involved. Both players took the time to soak in all the festivities.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Activated off COVID-19 IL

The Reds reinstated Moustakas (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Moustakas will be ready to go following the All-Star break after missing the Reds' last three games of the first half due to virus-related protocols. The 33-year-old has produced a .210 batting average with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases over 205 at-bats in 63 games this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Slow progress in recovery

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Brantley is in the "same spot" with his recovery from right shoulder discomfort since initially landing on the injured list June 28, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. "We just hope for the better. That was the shoulder he got operated on years ago. He's still a little sore," Baker said of Brantley.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., more try to dethrone Pete Alonso

Eight of baseball's best sluggers are squaring off Monday night in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The contestants, led by two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso, are taking their hacks in the single-eliminate bracket tournament. Hitters have three minutes to hit as many home runs as they can in the first and second rounds, then two minutes in the finals. The winner receives $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. Here's how to watch the 2022 Home Run Derby, which is set to get started shortly after 8 p.m. ET.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Will return Friday

Kennedy (calf) will be activated off the injured list when the season resumes Friday at home against Washington, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Kennedy will rejoin the Diamondbacks after allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two over one inning Saturday in Arizona Complex League action. He's expected to resume a role as the primary setup man.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tommy Milone: Headed back to bullpen

Milone is expected to work out of the bullpen to begin the Mariners' second-half schedule, as Seattle intends to call up George Kirby from Triple-A Tacoma to take the hill when a fifth starter is first needed Tuesday against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. The veteran...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Makes way back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Gallagher (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Gallagher was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .243/.300/.378 slash line to go with five RBI and one run across 42 plate appearances. Gallagher should settle back in as a lightly used No. 2 catcher behind MJ Melendez (personal), who was also reinstated from the restricted list Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Merrifield (toe) from the restricted list Monday. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Merrifield saw his streak of 553 consecutive games played come to an end due to a bone bruise in his right big toe, which sidelined him for a four-game series with Detroit. Merrifield closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .240/.292/.343 slash line to go with five home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 runs and 36 RBI in 84 contests, but his availability for the team's first game of the second half Friday against the Rays is in question due to the lingering toe injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient time for Merrifield to make a full recovery from the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO

