Parks Department vehicle hits, kills man sleeping on beach in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A Parks Department vehicle struck and killed a man sleeping on the beach in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

It happened at around 2:45 a.m. at Stillwell Avenue near Riegelmann Boardwalk on Coney Island.

Police say the Parks Department truck was cleaning the beach. The operator of the truck apparently didn't see the person he hit, who was sleeping in the sand.

The Parks Department employee stayed at the scene.

"This is a horrific tragedy. We are investigating the incident internally," the Parks Department said in a statement.

The NYPD is also investigating.