Ray J just got a huge leg tattoo of his sister Brandy and people are confused about some of the details of the new ink. On Tuesday (July 5), Ray J shared a video on his Instagram page that shows him in a tattoo session. In the clip, Ray is getting a tattoo of Brandy's face on his thigh. However, some added elements to the design have people scratching their heads. The photo shows the R&B singer tagged like a subway train in Harlem, with the words "Best Friends 4 Ever." The word "Mash" is stenciled on one of Brandy's eyelids and what looks to be her autograph is also stenciled on her cheek. The words "From Ray With Love" are written on Brandy's face. Her eyes are bright fuchsia, giving the appearance of being blood-shot.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO