If you’ve checked out Glier’s GoettaFest, a local two-weekend celebration of all things goetta, chances are you’re looking to find the dish on your plate again. It’s no secret that the German sausage with blends of pork, beef, oats, onions, and spices is a Cincinnati breakfast staple, and the goetta craze is only growing. Here are five restaurants where you can get your goetta fill all year long.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO