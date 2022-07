Some of the biggest firms in the United States have their headquarters in Northwest Arkansas, making it a popular destination for business travelers. However, in recent years, the locals have been gradually changing the area. Bentonville and Fayetteville, two of the state’s biggest communities, have been transformed by craft drinks, an emerging culinary scene, and an unexpectedly dynamic cultural environment. Beyond its recent hipness, Northwest Arkansas is enjoyable due to its wide range of peculiar attractions. The following list of ten distinctive experiences will help you to understand the most perfect things to do in North Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO