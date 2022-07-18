ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Seven Georgia communities rank among nation's best in economic development

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKFw9_0gjvK8dU00
Pat Wilson Special Photo

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp's rural economic development strategy is yielding major results for hardworking Georgians in communities all across the Peach State, the governor's office said in a news release.

In a recent ranking conducted by economic development and corporate real estate magazine, Site Selection, seven rural counties (Appling, Bacon, Dodge, Elbert, Franklin, Hart, and Union) in Georgia earned a spot in the top 50 performing non-metro communities across the nation with two Georgia counties placing in the top five.

Site Selection accredits this success in part to Georgia's business-friendly environment, and more specifically to the spirit of collaboration between local communities and the state and the Rural Strike Team that Kemp launched in 2019 and is led by Deputy Commissioner of Rural Georgia Brian Marlowe.

“It gives us somebody on the ground,” Kemp said in a news release. “We have somebody out there grinding away to help train the locals on work force development, on how to get a project, how to convince people to come to their county, develop sites and infrastructure. What are the resources you need? How do we help?”

On the importance of local and state partnerships to ready communities and win big projects, Kemp continued, “What we’ve found is that you’ve got to have willing partners at the local level. ... We want to make sure that those local communities are stepping up and putting skin in the game.”

One of the communities that was recognized in the top five is Alma, which has landed five qualifying projects, including La Regina di San Marzano’s new tomato sauce plant and Inflex’s new plastics plant. These two plants are projected to create approximately 350 jobs and invest nearly $30 million into the area.

Another part of this success is regional partnerships between rural communities. , Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, affirmed, “We love it when we can have regional cooperation and one point of contact for multiple communities. When a company comes in, it knows that those jobs don’t stop at the county line. Those jobs are going to come from all across the region. That is a selling point in itself.”

As a small business owner of more than 35 years and resident of a rural Georgia community, Kemp made strengthening opportunity in rural Georgia a top priority of his administration.

Comments / 1

Related
allongeorgia.com

Gov Kemp Says Rural Economic Development Strategy Yields Major Success, Seven Georgia Communities Rank Among Top Performing in Nation

Governor Brian P. Kemp says his rural economic development strategy is yielding major results for hardworking Georgians in communities all across the Peach State:. In a recent ranking conducted by economic development and corporate real estate magazine, Site Selection, seven rural counties (Appling, Bacon, Dodge, Elbert, Franklin, Hart, and Union) in Georgia earned a spot in the top 50 performing non-metro communities across the nation with two Georgia counties placing in the top five.
GEORGIA STATE
alabamanews.net

Deal for $5.5 Billion Hyundai Plant in Georgia Nears Final Approval

In addition to Hyundai’s existing manufacturing plant in Montgomery, the company hopes to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant in Georgia. The economic development agency that is working with Georgia officials to build the plant near Savannah has approved its portions of the deal, though details of tax breaks and other incentives have yet to be disclosed.
GEORGIA STATE
Atmore Advance

Alabama Power announces rate change beginning in August

Because of the rising cost of fuel, Alabama Power will be adjusting its monthly rate beginning in August, according to officials. According to officials, the typical residential customer bill will increase by approximately $6 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel. This price change is still below the national average, according to officials.
ATMORE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Appling, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
southeastagnet.com

Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas Due to Drought

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
GEORGIA STATE
Narcity

These Counties Have The Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates In Georgia This July

As of today, the United States reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths for 89 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of cases...
allongeorgia.com

Bald Eagles Set Nesting Record in Georgia

Georgia’s first statewide survey of bald eagle nests in five years showed the national bird nesting in record numbers, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Survey flights this winter and spring to find and monitor nesting bald eagles counted 229 nest territories. That tops the previous high...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Wilson
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Real Estate#State Of Georgia#Georgians#Site Selection#Dodge#The Rural Strike Team
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Black men address their concerns to Stacey Abrams

Inside Fellaship Cigar Bar located at Atlanta’s home for Black art, the eclectic Castleberry Hill neighborhood, more than 200 Black men discussed their role in the ever-stewing crock pot that is the current political climate in the State of Georgia. As the rich cigar smoke and aromas of succulent foods filled the air on June 30th, the featured guest and the subject of conversation was Georgia Democratic candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia school logo resembling a Nazi symbol sparks outrage

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – The rollout of a new logo for an Atlanta area elementary school has been paused after parents noted similarities between the logo and a Nazi symbol. The Cobb County School District said Tuesday that it immediately halted distribution of the new logo for East Side Elementary School in Marietta following condemnation on social media.
MARIETTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia Medicaid now covers gender-affirming surgery

Georgia’s Medicaid program will now cover gender-affirming surgery as a result of a new settlement in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. Gender-affirming surgery includes procedures that help transgender people transition to their self-identified gender. Georgia Medicaid had barred insurance coverage for gender-affirming surgery since 1993....
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Georgia switching to debit cards to deliver WIC benefits

Georgia will issue electronic debit cards by October for women and children who benefit from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. Commonly called the WIC program, it provides food for low-income women during and after pregnancy, as well as children 5 and younger. Georgia Public Broadcasting...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
saportareport.com

Report: Morehouse, Spelman grads make more than Black grads in Georgia

The Atlanta University Center schools also ranked among the top five Historically Black Colleges with Xavier University of Louisiana, Hampton University, and Florida A&M University. College ranking company, Online U, revealed the top ten Historically Black Colleges and Universities whose graduates make more money than African Americans in their state....
ATLANTA, GA
The Staten Island Advance

N.Y. SNAP recipients to receive at least $95 more per month for additional food assistance; here’s how

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that all New York households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for July. SNAP benefits have been crucial for many New Yorkers’ livelihoods, including approximately 14% of the state’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albany Herald

Georgia Republican 'electors' move to quash grand jury subpoenas

ATLANTA — Eleven Georgia Republicans who cast “contingent” electoral votes for then-President Trump in December 2020 are moving to quash subpoenas issued by a Fulton County special grand jury. The 11, including state GOP Chairman David Shafer, filed a motion in Fulton Superior Court arguing they were...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Some mask requirements return for these Georgia counties

ATLANTA — The rules about masking are changing again in multiple Georgia counties, as COVID numbers continue to rise. Starting Monday, all Gwinnett County employees must wear masks inside county buildings and facilities. Those visiting a county building are encouraged to wear masks as well. Meanwhile, a judge is...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
7K+
Followers
288
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy