The Colorado Department of Human Services announced Monday that Leora Joseph has been named director of the Office of Behavioral Health. The office was reconfigured after the legislature set up a new Behavioral Health Administration, which went into effect July 1. Previously, the OBH had oversight over community behavioral health services, including the Community Mental Health Centers that generated controversy over no-bid contracts and failure to provide the services for which they were paid. The community centers are now under the Behavioral Health Administration.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO