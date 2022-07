The joy in the room is palpable when the cast of "Aladdin Jr." closes out its performance by singing the "Glee" version of "Don't Stop Believin'." The song isn't even part of the show, but it's the traditional show-closer for Penguin Project performances, which pair kids with special needs (known in the program as "actors") with theater kids ("mentors") to put on a show and, hopefully, foster some new friendships.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO