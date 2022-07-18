All-America: Johannson achieves first for Weaver wrestling

Weaver's Lena Johannson wrestled for Team Alabama in the Flowrestling U.S. Marine Corps 16U Junior Nationals this past weekend. She was one of two Alabama wrestlers to achieve All-America status. Submitted photo

Weaver’s girls wrestling team is 2 years old. The school’s rich wrestling history spans much longer, with 10 state championships.

Lena Johannson just became Weaver’s first All-America wrestler.

The sophomore-to-be finished eighth in the Flowrestling U.S. Marine Corps 16U Junior Nationals 138-pound division over the weekend at Fargo, N.D., earning All-America honors. Including a first-round bye, she clinched it with a 4-1 run Saturday, the first day of the event. She finished 4-3 overall.

She joined Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith as All-America wrestlers from Alabama.

“That’s the first time we’ve had anybody All-American,” said Weaver coach Andy Fulmer, who guided the Bearcats to their 10th state title in February. “I’ve had a couple of different kids go, but I’ve never had anybody All-American there.”

Johannson, speaking while on the 12-hour journey home, including a drive to Minneapolis, flight to Atlanta and drive home, basked in the latest fruit of her year-round grind of club and school seasons in wrestling and soccer.

“That was the goal, was All-American,” she said. “Got that down.”

The accomplishment comes five months after the second high school state title of her injury-crossed career. She won in February, just after doctors cleared her to participate following a long recovery from a torn pectoral muscle.

Her long rehab included plasma and steroid injections and “lots of physical therapy,” she said.

She also sustained a sprained MCL as an eighth-grader. Both of her injuries came while wrestling against boys.

She took eighth place in a 64-person bracket in Fargo, beating competitors from Nevada, Georgia, Missouri and New York. She beat New York wrestler Ellanora Bode with a pin at 2:59.

Johannson suffered a busted lip making the final move against Bode.

“She scored, and I remember thinking, ‘If I want All-American, I have to get it together right now, and I have to fix it,’” she said. “I ended up turning her a couple of times starting to secure it.

“By the end, she shot in, and I down-blocked the shot with my face.”

She’s a wrestler. She can take it.

She had to cut weight on the 12-hour journey to Fargo.

Besides, knowing she’d clinched All-America status made it all feel better.

It’s the crown jewel of a still-young career that started in Weaver’s youth program. For most of her career, the younger sister of two-time state champion Joshua Johnannson wrestled against boys. She did so as late as the state duals tournament her freshman year.

She became a varsity 113-pound starter as a seventh-grader. She dropped to 106 that year and won a match at the state boys tournament.

She battled injuries much of her eighth-grade year but wrestled two state-duals matches then got cleared in time for the girls state tournament, where she went 3-0.

“She wasn’t on the mat long at all,” Fulmer said. “All three wins were early first-round pins.

“The level that she wrestles at with the girls is just so different, because she’s competed against the boys.”

Having won a match at the boys state tournament, two girls state titles and now All-America status, Johannson hopes to boost Weaver’s girls program. The team will include sister Mariah, a seventh-grader, next season.

“I’m looking to get more girls on the team,” she said. “I want to have at least 10 girls on the team, which is hard for a small school, but the goal is to have 10 girls and compete for a girls state title as a team.

“We secured one on the guys' side, so it’s about time for a girls state championship, too.”

She hopes to become a five-time state wrestling champion, individually.

“I’m looking toward a wrestling or soccer scholarship,” she said. “I’m training for both of those, so whatever offers come will decide which sport I end up playing in college.”