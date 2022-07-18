ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater Police Find Nothing Suspicious At High School After Potential Bomb Threat

By News 9
News 9
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
UPDATE 2:20PM: The Stillwater Police Department said officers found "nothing suspicious" at the high school after receiving a bomb threat Monday afternoon.

Stillwater Police Officers cleared the building after they received a potential bomb threat.

Stillwater police said they received a potential bomb threat call Monday afternoon at Stillwater High School.

Authorities said students were inside the school but have since been released.

Police, along with Stillwater Public Schools officials, are investigating the incident at the scene.

This is a developing story.

