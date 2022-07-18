ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns P Pete Hansen Drafted No. 97 Overall by St. Louis Cardinals

By Connor Zimmerlee
 2 days ago

Hansen found himself as a third round draft pick following a dominant 2022 season.

While the Texas Longhorns pitching staff struggled mightily at times during the 2022 season , their ace was almost always reliable. Left handed pitcher Pete Hansen, the Friday night starter for the Longhorns, consistently shut down opposing lineups.

As a result, Hansen became the second Longhorn taken in the 2022 MLB Draft, as the St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the third round with the No. 97 overall pick.

The Longhorns routinely turned to Pete Hansen to start their weekend series and he consistently delivered. He would finish the season with an 11-3 record while compiling a 3.76 ERA and 120 strikeouts against only 19 walks.

While his ERA might not look appealing on paper, he has the stuff that can work at the professional level. His fastball mixed with his offspeed pitches is a deadly duo, often freezing batters as they go down looking. Hansen would lead the Big 12 with 37 strikeouts.

Hansen served as the guy for the Longhorns, showcasing an ability to end rough stretches with dominant performances on Friday nights to start the weekend series. Now, Hansen is off to play professional baseball and continue the legacy of Longhorn pitchers in the MLB.

