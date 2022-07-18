ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Longhorns C Silas Ardoin Drafted No. 107 Overall by Baltimore Orioles

By Connor Zimmerlee
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 2 days ago

The third Texas Longhorn is officially off the board in the 2022 MLB Draft, as Silas Ardoin was taken with the first pick of the fourth round, No. 107 overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

2022 was a productive year for Ardoin both at the plate and defensively, as he showed why he entered the season widely considered one of the best catchers in college baseball.

At the plate Ardoin was a key contributor to arguably the best offense in Longhorn baseball history. He slashed an impressive .271/.391/.513 while launching 12 home runs and driving in 50 runs.

While his offensive numbers were impressive across the board, where Ardoin truly shines is defensively behind the plate. Ardoin boasts a cannon of an arm which makes it hard for baserunners to steal a base on his watch, as he would throw out 22 of 33 would-be baserunners.

Ardoin follows teammates Ivan Melendez and Pete Hansen who were taken in the second and third rounds respectively. He might not end up being the Orioles' starting catcher daily, but he can definitely contribute as a depth piece because there is no such thing as having too much talent.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Georgia OLB No Longer With Team

Outside linebacker Marlin Dean is no longer with the Georgia Bulldogs, sources confirm to Dawgs Daily. Programs usually deal with an uptick in roster turnover after winning a national title. Georgia is logjammed at several positions, and it appears Dean wants to seek snaps at another locale. Dean ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
92.9 The Game

Who's the third best SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama?

The college football season is just about here, and for some, the start on SEC Media Days on Monday, signified the start of the college football season. While we are just over a month away from “Week 0”, the SEC Media Days have allowed the buzz to begin and all the talks of which teams will come out on top by season’s end have commenced. While most would argue without a doubt that Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s top two programs, Chris Goforth of 92-9 The Game asked listeners which team would be the conference’s third best, to which Chris said he could list five that could stake that claim.
ATLANTA, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Mlb Draft#Longhorns C#The Baltimore Orioles#The Longhorns Country
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
LonghornsCountry

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

With USC and UCLA announcing a move to the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 is uncertain. Oregon is arguably the biggest player left in the Pac-12 following this move. Oregon has been at the forefront of college athletics in large part thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon in either the SEC or the Big Ten if given those options, according to John Canzano.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Six new 5-stars in updated 2023 On300

On3 is releasing On300 for the 2023 cycle this week. Six prospects are set to add their fifth star in this rankings update. No player ascended higher than Venice (Fla.) five-star EDGE Damon Wilson, up 17 spots and standing No. 4 in the country midway through the summer. Wilson now trails only Five-Star Plus+ quarterbacks Arch Manning and Nico Iamaleava, as well as elite EDGE Keon Keeley, in the overall pecking order. Wilson is the second defensive lineman to crack the top five.
SPORTS
The Spun

Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp. The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter out of Colorado State earlier today. Reiter was signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring. A semifinalist...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
TexansDaily

Should Texans Sign Ex Cowboys and Bills WR Cole Beasley?

The Houston Texans entered the offseason in need of playmakers to maximize the development of Davis Mills. They took a big step in the right direction with the additions of Alabama receiver John Metchie III and running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce. At receiver, the Texans return star Brandin...
HOUSTON, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy