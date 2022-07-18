ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Rooney Jr., original Mouseketeer and first child of legendary star, dead at 77

By Stephanie Nolasco
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Rooney Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood star Mickey Rooney who went on to become an original Mouseketeer, musician and actor, has died. He was 77. Rooney Jr.’s death was announced by Paul Peterson, the former actor and founder of the advocacy group A Minor Consideration. The 76-year-old, who posted...

