Daytona Beach, FL

Officials: Man drove pickup truck through clearly marked turtle nest in Daytona Beach

By Claire Metz
WESH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A North Carolina man is accused of driving recklessly on the beach and tearing up...

www.wesh.com

WESH

Child becomes 2nd person to die after crash into Daytona Beach pond

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A child has become the second person to die after a minivan ran into a retention pond off I-95 at Beville Road in Daytona Beach Sunday night. Five people, including a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, were in the car, along with three children, when FHP says the driver lost control at a curve and the minivan submerged in 8 feet of water.
fox35orlando.com

Video: Waterspout caught on camera forming near Daytona Beach

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Video recorded on Wednesday appears to show a landspout moving offshore at Daytona Beach and becoming what is known as a waterspout. FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar at the time showed some weak rotation. "It's likely water and sand being blown about and upwards. Doesn't look...
WESH

2 struck by lightning in New Smyrna Beach, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — As the rainy season continues across Central Florida, we know it typically comes with severe lightning, which is no joke. Two people were struck by lightning in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday afternoon and first responders say going inside is the only safe bet. A...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man drives for mile chased by deputy with lights and siren activated

A Leesburg man was arrested after a pursuit early Saturday morning after his darkly tinted windows aroused the suspicion of law enforcement. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he noticed a gray Ford pickup truck with extremely dark tinted windows and Washington license plates. As the deputy followed the truck southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27 he saw the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Kyle Loren Bagley, throw cigarette ashes from the driver’s side window. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, Bagley ignored them. Bagley made a left turn onto Eagles Nest Road, and the deputy activated his siren to get Bagley to stop. Bagley made a hand gesture toward the deputy and kept driving until finally stopping on Skycrest Boulevard, more than a mile from where the deputy originally turned on his emergency lights. The deputy removed Bagley from the truck and placed handcuffs on him.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Leesburg police: Gator wedged itself underneath cruiser

LEESBURG, Fla. — Police in Leesburg had an unusual gator encounter on Wednesday. According to a post on social media, as officers were trying to wrangle the alligator, it got stuck. "It fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car," they...
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

NC man accused of driving over turtle's nest in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A North Carolina man was arrested in Florida after authorities said he drove over a turtle's nest in Volusia County. Gary L. Killian, 48, of North Carolina, was stopped by Volusia County deputies after a report of a reckless driver in Daytona Beach Shores. According to...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman with pitchfork, whip arrested outside Publix in Florida. Here’s what troopers say she was doing

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of waving a pitchfork and black whip in front of a Publix store was arrested Tuesday in Lake County, according to an arrest affidavit. The Publix manager told deputies that Lisa Anne Slone, 56, was trying to sell teddy bears behind the store in Minneola earlier that day, the Florida Highway Patrol report said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

