Maryland State

Tuesday is primary election day in Maryland: Here's what you need to know

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven't voted yet in Maryland's 2022 primary election, Tuesday is your last chance. FAQ: What to bring/what you can't bring to the polling place. REGISTER: Check to see if you're registered to vote. WHERE TO VOTE: Find your polling place | Ballot Drop Box Locations. Polling places...

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
Down but not out: Franchot urges patience as votes counted in Democratic primary

BOWIE, Md. -- Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot did not concede the Democratic primary for governor Tuesday night despite being significantly behind in votes.He told WJZ he is counting on mail-in ballots and estimates there are several hundred thousand of them. They cannot be counted until Thursday. "Elect someone like myself who actually is going to create a competent state government and doesn't have this kind of train wreck of an inability to count the ballots in a prompt, accurate way," he said.Franchot also addressed supporters and told them to be patient. "To our opposition, make sure you don't celebrate too early,"...
MARYLAND STATE
Roland Park, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
11 News Today: Primary election day, polls open across Maryland

Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
MARYLAND STATE
2022 election results: Baltimore City State's Attorney Democratic primary

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. As numbers first started coming in to the 11 Newsroom, Democratic challenger Ivan Bates held an early lead over incumbent Marilyn Mosby, who was in second, and challenger Thiru Vignarajah, who was in third.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Voters Make Their Primary Selections

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for Maryland’s governor. Delegate Dan Cox defeated Kelly Schulz, a former Cabinet member backed by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democrat primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had a lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Chris Chaffee won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate while incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democrat nomination. In the race for Maryland Attorney General, Republican Michael Peroutka and Democrat Anthony Brown were projected winners.
MARYLAND STATE
Democratic frontrunners make final push for votes in primary election

BALTIMORE -- More than a half-dozen Democrats are seeking to be the state party's nominee for governor, hoping to capture the Government House for the first time since 2015.Polling shows Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez, and author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore leading the pack.WJZ caught up with the three front-runners the day of the primary election.Peter FranchotPeter Franchot crisscrossed the state greeting supporters. He's been in state government longer than any other candidate for governor."Sometimes the party's get so narrow in their thinking and adversarial in their approach that most of the people in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tim Adams concedes Democratic comptroller race to Brooke Lierman

Bowie Mayor Tim Adams, who ran for the Democratic nomination to become Maryland’s next comptroller, has conceded the election to his opponent Del. Brooke Lierman. In a statement Wednesday morning, Adams urged supporters to back Lierman and other Democratic candidates during the general election. “Although this is not the...
BOWIE, MD
Maryland Primary: Dan Cox, Wes Moore Hold Leads for Party Nominations for Governor; Democrats Select Heather Mizeur to Run in 1st Congressional District

Maryland House Delegate Dan Cox was the projected winner of the Republican primary for Governor. However, with mailed-in ballots still to be counted, former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz was not ready to concede. Wes Moore was leading the Democratic primary for governor, followed by Tom Perez and Peter Franchot....
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore elections officials locate 12 flash drives containing votes

Baltimore Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones said the flash drives that were unaccounted for earlier Wednesday have been found. Video above: Jones discusses the misplaced flash drives. This comes after Jones said elections officials were looking for 12 flash drives. The drives go into scanning machines and keep a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, wins GOP nomination for St. Mary's County State's Attorney

BALTIMORE -- Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, the daughter of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, beat her former boss and incumbent Richard Fritz in the Republican primary for St. Mary's County's States Attorney race. Fritz has been the state's attorney of the Southern Maryland county since 1998. Sterling crushed Fritz with a 70% victory. She currently prosecutes violent crimes and serious drug cases with the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.Formerly a Deputy State's Attorney under Fritz, Sterling left the office amid controversy in 2020. Sterling claimed in her resignation letter she was demoted after reporting "questionable financial and personnel practices." "It is clear to me...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Election 2022: Maryland voters choosing Gov. Hogan successor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Oprah Winfrey. As voters on Tuesday choose nominees in statewide, legislative and congressional races, the pivotal governor's...
MARYLAND STATE

