“Soul Full Sunday’s”
Las Vegas(KLAS)- We’re gunna have a funky good time! There’s a special event starting this month that is sure to get you dancing and have you singing your heart out with vocalists like Elisa Fiorillo and James D-train Williams. They join Roqui Theus to talk about, “Soul Full Sundays” at The Industrial.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0