“Soul Full Sunday’s”

PEYOTE AND CHEAPSHOT PARTNER FOR DOWNTOWN EXPERIENCE: Corner Bar Management’s desert oasis restaurant and bar, Peyote, and irreverent new showroom and. discotheque, Cheapshot, have unveiled a Downtown dinner and a show experience showcasing Latin American cuisine, late-night laughs and more every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The experience begins on Peyote’s patio garden with a three-course, prix fixe menu created by Executive Chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo. Following dinner, the evening continues steps away at Cheapshot with classic cocktails in an intimate showroom and discotheque. At 7 p.m., the “Miss Behave’s Mavericks” show starts with maestro of entertainment, Amy Saunders leading the high-speed cornucopia of comedy, burlesque, circus and singing acts. Peyote and Cheapshot’s Downtown experience costs $99 per person.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO