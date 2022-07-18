ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

“Soul Full Sunday’s”

By Maria Dibut Galera
 2 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)- We’re gunna have a funky good time! There’s a special event starting this month that is sure to get you dancing and have you singing your heart out with vocalists like Elisa Fiorillo and James D-train Williams. They join Roqui Theus to talk about, “Soul Full Sundays” at The Industrial.

8 News Now

8 News Now

