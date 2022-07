Ridgefield’s choices for shopping are set to get wider as Costco plans to put one of its retail warehouse stores just off Interstate 5, the city announced today. The planned 151,000-square-foot building is part of a greater commercial development which will feature a mix of retail and food options, and will feature a gas station for Costco members, a release from the city of Ridgefield stated. The project is located at 5694 Pioneer St., on the north side of the South 56th Place roundabout and east of the I-5 junction, according to a map included with the release.

RIDGEFIELD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO