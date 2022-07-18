In loving memory of Jamee A. Dunn: Sept. 18, 1981 - June 18, 2022

Trevor Allen Vernon was tragically taken from us in a single car accident on the night of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Yacolt, Washington. Trevor will be dearly missed, not only by his family, but his large group of friends also. He was a great son, brother, grandson, friend, nephew and companion. Trevor loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved all animals, camping, fishing, riding quads, playing sports and just being outdoors with friends and family. He always knew how to make people smile. He was working full time at McCoy Millwork in Portland, Oregon.

YACOLT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO