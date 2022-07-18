ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

In loving memory of Jamee A. Dunn: Sept. 18, 1981 - June 18, 2022

thereflector.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamee A. Dunn graduated from Battle Ground High School in 2000. She...

www.thereflector.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Trevor Vernon: April 15, 2004 - July 5, 2022

Trevor Allen Vernon was tragically taken from us in a single car accident on the night of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Yacolt, Washington. Trevor will be dearly missed, not only by his family, but his large group of friends also. He was a great son, brother, grandson, friend, nephew and companion. Trevor loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved all animals, camping, fishing, riding quads, playing sports and just being outdoors with friends and family. He always knew how to make people smile. He was working full time at McCoy Millwork in Portland, Oregon.
YACOLT, WA
thereflector.com

Community Calendar, July 20 edition

Hot Summer Nights: 5:30 p.m. on July 22, July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 at Horseshoe Lake. Join the Woodland community as they celebrate its yearly Hot Summer Nights and Movies in the Park events, which will include beach volleyball, car shows, and a dinner from the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Movies will play at 9 p.m. each night. More information can be found online at ci.woodland.wa.us/community/page/hot-summer-nights-movies-park.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

Merwin Special Kids Day provides children with disabilities a chance to catch fish

Hundreds of local kids came out in droves for the Merwin Special Kids Day in Woodland and left with new fishing rods, reels and commemorative T-shirts. Some of the participants were even able to nab prizes for the biggest catch during the day that’s focused on helping kids with disabilities and their families fish from wheelchair accessible ponds. They left with fresh rainbow trout on ice and a few fishy tales.
WOODLAND, WA
thereflector.com

La Center Our Days returns for first time in three years

The Our Days Steamboat Festival will return to La Center at the end of July to provide the community a chance to once again celebrate together. The festival, which hasn’t been held since 2019, will take place on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30. Organizer Sam Glackler looks...
LA CENTER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Ground, WA
City
Pacific, WA
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
thereflector.com

Harvest Days festival returns to Battle Ground

Crowds flocked to Main Street and Battle Ground High School as the community celebrated this year’s Harvest Days, which featured many of its staple events and concluded with a blast Saturday night. The annual event shut down parts of Main Street on two occasions over the course of the...
thereflector.com

Woodland to host lighted kayak parade during Hot Summer Nights

The first ever lighted kayak parade will debut at Horseshoe Lake Park in Woodland on Friday, July 22. Organizer Leslie O’Keefe-Lawley was inspired to start the event after seeing a similar one at Lake Sacajawea. “We are coordinating with the City of Woodland for their event, which is called...
WOODLAND, WA
thereflector.com

Battle Ground Healing Arts doctor explores health benefits of mushrooms

Dr. Lorinda Sorensen joined the team at Battle Ground Healing Arts in September of last year and is devoted to using her naturopathic knowledge to heal her patients. Sorensen joined the practice following her tenure as a professor at the National University of Health Sciences in Chicago, where she taught classes in endocrinology, women’s health, internal medicine, physiology, naturopathic philosophy, and several classes in botanical medicine.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battle Ground High School
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Please enjoy the water safely this summer

The weather is warming up and more people are out enjoying our beautiful lakes, rivers and beaches. As you head out this summer, we want you to be safe and know how to prevent an unintentional drowning. Drowning is a leading cause of death for young children, but drowning does...
thereflector.com

Ridgefield man dies in Cowlitz County collision

A 54-year-old man from Ridgefield died in a collision on July 20 in Cowlitz County. A memo from the Washington State Patrol stated Lee W. Joner was traveling northbound on the state Route 503 spur when his 2008 Chevy Silverado left the roadway to the left and struck a fence.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Bailey’s Tiger Bowl introduces new pin-catching technology

Bailey’s Tiger Bowl in Battle Ground is one of the first bowling alleys in the country to utilize the Edge String Pinspotter, which is a new technology that helps cut costs when operating a bowling lane. Robin Bailey, a co-owner of the alley, said she incorporated the new pin...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
thereflector.com

Firm Foundation Christian School lists honor roll students

Firm Foundation Christian School’s Administrator Julie Olson released the names of students who earned end of year awards from either ASCI or by achieving honors or highest honors for the final semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Honor roll is based on a student’s grade-point average for that term...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

Agencies in Clark County to conduct motorcycle safety patrols

Agencies in Clark County will conduct extra motorcycle safety patrols to reduce crashes and focus on illegal driving behaviors by both motorcycle riders and vehicle drivers. Agencies participating in the patrols include the Battle Ground and Ridgefield police departments, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency, the Vancouver Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Ballot boxes in Battle Ground, Ridgefield moved to new locations

Two ballot drop boxes in Battle Ground and Ridgefield have been moved to new locations prior to the Aug. 2 primary election. The 24-hour ballot drop box that was located at Battle Ground City Hall is now located at the Battle Ground Post Office, 418 W. Main St., next to the United States Postal Service’s blue mailboxes. The other ballot drop box which was located at a cul-de-sac off Interstate 5 at the Ridgefield exit is now located at the Ridgefield Junction Park and Ride, 125 N. 65th Ave. It’s located on the north side of the parking lot.
thereflector.com

Six people displaced after house fire in rural North Clark County

Two adults and four children were displaced from their home after a structure fire took place in rural North Clark County on Thursday, July 14. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue was dispatched to the call at 311 Circle in North Clark County shortly before 3 p.m. A news release from CCFR stated...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

EMS levy renewal for Fire District 6 on August ballot

Clark County Fire District 6 has a renewal of its emergency medical services levy on the August primary ballot, as the district seeks to maintain its staff of paramedics in the face of increasing calls. If approved, the renewal will set the levy rate at 45 cents per $1,000 of...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

La Center School District tries again to get replacement levy passed

The La Center School District is taking a second run at getting a replacement maintenance and operations levy approved this August as district officials are more optimistic they will receive greater community support in the upcoming election. The district is looking to replace its current levy at the same levy...
LA CENTER, WA
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Julie Anderson will put voters first

Julie Anderson, a non-partisan candidate for Secretary of State who currently serves as the Pierce County auditor, has almost 12 years of experience administering elections and working to keep elections secure while also improving access. She is a nationally certified election administrator. She is the only Secretary of State candidate with these qualifications. During this time of unprecedented attention to the elections administration process it’s more important than ever that our Secretary of State have this experience and training.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy