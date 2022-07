RUTHERFORD COUNTY – The 'Be On the Lookout' (BOLO) for a missing 21-year-old man in the Murfreesboro area has been canceled. Teyton Guthrie has been safely located, according to Murfreesboro Police. Guthrie was located after a tip from a citizen was given to authorities. Guthrie, who was part of a Silver Alert, was found at the Burger King on Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro at 4:06 p.m. on Monday (07/18/22), 6-days after he went missing.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO