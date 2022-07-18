Pinnacle Bank to Open New Building

This summer local artist Denise Patton will be painting one of the growing collection of Cheyenne’s Big Cowboy Boots, this one honoring the Wyoming Air National Guard (ANG). Images encompassing the 4 mission sets of the ANG will be painted on the boot. The four mission sets are C-130/MAFFS, ATC (Tower) CACG (Global Strike) and the Aeromedical Evacuation (Medical). Leadership Cheyenne class of 2021 purchased the boot to raise funds for the Depot Museum Foundation. The 8 feet tall Big Boot was delivered to Denise’s studio and gallery space at Art@The Hynds in the historic Hynds building in early June. Visitors frequently stop in to take photos of themselves with the boot and share Big Boot news with their friends and families. Selfies with the Big Boot are encouraged and can be shared with the hashtag #BigBootAtTheHynds. Following the hashtag gives a unique perspective throughout the progress.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO