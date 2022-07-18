Pinnacle Bank to Open New Building

Pinnacle Bank is thrilled to announce, effective August 8th, 2022, they will open the doors of their new, state-of-the-art, South Cheyenne branch located at 1700 Goodnight Trail. Their current S. Greeley Highway location will remain...
UniWyo Credit Union is excited to announce a proposed merger with Reliant Federal Credit Union, pending regulatory approval and a supportive vote from the Reliant membership. Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they serve. The merger would combine UniWyo’s 36,000...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Corey “Lynn” Loghry may buy and manage houses in Cheyenne, but owning and operating a commercial building with a hotel and restaurant seemed like it might be a little more than she could handle. But there was just something...
Ziggi's Coffee Drive Thru sign as seen on the existing Yellowstone Rd location -Optopolis. Site plans for a new Ziggi's Coffee have been submitted at what was previously the Stag Oil Co. on the corner of Pershing Boulevard and Airport Parkway.
UniWyo Credit Union is growing. Yesterday, the Laramie-based Credit Union announced a merger with Reliant Credit Union, which serves Northern and Central Wyoming. The merger marks a growing number of UniWyo locations in Wyoming. To date, UniWyo has three locations between Laramie and Cheyenne. Upon completion of the merger, it will have locations in Casper, Douglas, Cody, and Glenrock. Members of both credit unions should expect an expansion of services and locations benefitting the employees and members of the respective credit unions.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cassie and Chance Pennock have learned plenty about the tricks of the retail trade in the little over a year that they’ve ran Creative Compass Gifts. But above nearly everything else, the duo has found that location and foot traffic are especially important factors. So when the gift and party store’s previous spot off of Logan Avenue wasn’t cutting it, they shopped around for new digs to post up at.
Derby Club Coming Soon Sign in front of the former Montgomery Ward -Optopolis. You may well recognize this building as Montgomery Ward! The building is now in the process of getting replaced once again!
Tomorrow, the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project will install eight statues in downtown Cheyenne, including four historic figures and four representations of wild and marine life. Reacting to the news, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “As Cheyenne welcomes tens of thousands of visitors from around the world this week, I am full of pride that these installations will happen before Frontier Days. In less than a year, the face of the Capital City of the Old West is being transformed, because of the generosity of the people of this great city. Having these eight statues installed before Frontier Days will further highlight Cheyenne as one of the most exciting places on the Front Range.”
This is a bit of a surprise, billed as Laramie's only "Wine, cocktail, and tapas bar" Cask 307 has closed its doors and is currently looking for a new buyer to take over its business. Cask 307 really was/is a one-of-a-kind type of business in Laramie and it's a shame...
This summer local artist Denise Patton will be painting one of the growing collection of Cheyenne’s Big Cowboy Boots, this one honoring the Wyoming Air National Guard (ANG). Images encompassing the 4 mission sets of the ANG will be painted on the boot. The four mission sets are C-130/MAFFS, ATC (Tower) CACG (Global Strike) and the Aeromedical Evacuation (Medical). Leadership Cheyenne class of 2021 purchased the boot to raise funds for the Depot Museum Foundation. The 8 feet tall Big Boot was delivered to Denise’s studio and gallery space at Art@The Hynds in the historic Hynds building in early June. Visitors frequently stop in to take photos of themselves with the boot and share Big Boot news with their friends and families. Selfies with the Big Boot are encouraged and can be shared with the hashtag #BigBootAtTheHynds. Following the hashtag gives a unique perspective throughout the progress.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A homeschool form meant to offer families a chance to secure Title 1A federal funding is causing confusion among Laramie County School District 1 parents. The form, titled “Local Education Agency (LEA) Verification of Participation with Non-Profit Private School Officials of Home School Representatives,” was sent out to school districts from the state this year to be placed in homeschool packets. While the state requires that the school district include the form for homeschooling families, it’s up to those families to decide whether they will fill it out and return it.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There are many different areas for visitors to explore when they come to the capital of the Cowboy State, including Union Pacific Depot and the halls of the historic Governors’ Mansion building. Yet what makes Cheyenne especially unique is the bronze statues that grace the street corners of Capitol Avenue.
The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of July 18th. Monday. 11 am...
As tens of thousands of rodeo and western culture enthusiasts make their way into Cheyenne for Cheyenne Frontier Days so too are rodeo competitors from around the world. The "Daddy of em All" is the world's largest outdoor rodeo and attracts the best cowboys and cowgirls to Cheyenne every year. Trey Yates' family has been a part of the team roping competitions at Cheyenne Frontier Days for decades. "It's an event unlike any other. It is fun to compete on a high level against the best in the world," Yates told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Yates, who has won the team roping...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After approval at the July 18 meeting by the Board of Trustees, Laramie County School District 1 is proud to announce Dr. Karen Delbridge as the new principal for Central High School. Delbridge has served as Central’s associate principal since 2018, and in that role has...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The total transformation of the former Central Plaza Hotel on 1719 Central Ave. is going to come in spurts, but the project is about to reach a major milestone. And when the Paris West restaurant on the bottom floor of the building finally gets up and...
Wyoming sure does have some uniquely named towns. We have our Meeteetse, Kemmerer, Sundance, and Bairoil - all pretty unique names. But thinking about the Cowboy State's interestingly named towns had me wondering: is Laramie a uniquely named place? How many other cities in the country share our city's name?
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Nationally, we have seen an increase in animals being surrendered to animal shelters. However, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter is seeing quite the opposite. Between July 1st and July 19th, the Animal Shelter saw 183 adoptions of cats, dogs, and other fuzzy friends. Additionally, In...
Motorists around southeast Wyoming can expect delays as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 begins its annual chip sealing project on Wednesday, July 27th, weather permitting. Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction. Crews with Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. will begin the project in Carbon...
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Travelers in southeast Wyoming will be seeing delays as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 begins its annual chip sealing project on Wednesday, July 27, weather permitting. Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction. Crews with Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. will...
If you drive by Laramie Middle School today, you may notice a large police presence on campus. Rest assured, nothing is amiss at the middle school. LMS posted on Facebook yesterday notifying Laramie that the police department will be running training at the middle school Wednesday, July 20. Laramie Middle...
Comments / 0